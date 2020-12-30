 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Authorities identify suspect sought in fire at Averett
WATCH NOW: Authorities identify suspect sought in fire at Averett

Fire

A fire damaged an Averett University office building on Robertson Avenue Tuesday morning. Arson is suspected.  

 John Crane

A suspect has been named in connection with a Tuesday morning fire at an Averett University office building. 

The Danville Fire Marshal's found the fire was intentionally set and have obtained warrants for Danville resident Jermane Bugett, 33, on one count of arson, said Richie Guill, acting fire marshal.

Bugett is not yet in custody, Guill said in a news release.

The incident occurred at around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. 

The building at 119 Robertson Ave. off West Main Street was a house that was converted into use for Averett's facility services office.

Five people work in the building that houses offices for the school's grounds and maintenance supervisors, said Averett spokesperson Cassie Jones.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the fire and found a one-story building with fire showing at the front door, the department reported.

The fire damaged the outside of the building but did not reach the interior.

The Danville Police Department is also investigating to determine whether the fire is connected to other recent incidents in the area including graffiti and damage to vehicles, said Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis.

"We don't have any reason to think they're related," Jones said. "But we don't know, either."

Due to the holiday break, there are no Averett students currently on campus — except for about 60 student athletes who have returned, Jones said.

The campus is closed for the holidays until Monday, Jones said.

