WATCH NOW: Averett University hosts large-scale COVID-19 vaccination event

Though they were wearing masks, the smiles were obvious as four friends emerged from the back door of Averett University’s gymnasium Saturday morning.

They had all just received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and they were in celebratory moods.

The women were all proud of being a part of history, as they said, after taking part in the first of hopefully many large-scale vaccination events in the Dan River Region.

“I had a former student who took me to the table and a former student who got to give me my shot, so that was really cool,” said Jennifer Watson, a history teacher at Tunstall High School.

Tara Mills, also a history teacher at Tunstall, put the moment into perspective — how distributing the vaccine widely will slowly lead to a return to normal life.

“We really miss the students back in class full time,” Mills said. “We want it to be safe. We miss their energy.”

Along with friends Edna Combs and Joan Graham, the four women were equal parts excited and relieved to have the opportunity to get the vaccine this early. They urged many of their friends and colleagues to also sign up to receive the vaccine when they can.