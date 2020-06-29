WATCH NOW: Blind curve fixed after woman fell in road, almost hit in Ringgold

RINGGOLD — Sue and Roy Owen had walked portions of the Ringgold Rail Trail at least once a week for more than two decades.

And, knowing the trail as well as they did, had long predicted something bad would happen at a particular blind spot along the way — they just didn't realize it would involve them. When it did, they worked with state and local agencies to make sure it wouldn't happen to anyone else.

One day last September, the couple was getting ready to start one of their routes, which begins at Shawnee Road, one of the trail's three trailheads. From a gravel parking lot, the trail crosses Shawnee Road right next to a tight curve in the road where a hill with trees limited visibility for pedestrians.

“Through the years of walking here I’ve said somebody’s going to get killed here," Sue Owen said.

Since Roy, 75, is somewhat hard of hearing, Sue, 74, would normally stand next to the road and listen for cars. That September day, she didn't hear anything when she listened, so she began to walk across. She was two steps into the road when she realized a car was coming.

She yelled at her husband to stop, but as she turned to go back to the side of the road, tripped and fell right in the path of the oncoming car.