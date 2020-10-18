WATCH NOW: By wearing high heels, Danville-area men help raise domestic violence awareness

More than a dozen men donned pairs of kitten heels or stilettos Saturday afternoon at 2 Witches Winery and Brewery to help raise awareness of domestic violence.

Haven of the Dan River Region held its second annual Heels to Heal Challenge, where participants fundraised in the weeks prior and then walked a purple carpet catwalk Saturday to show off their fancy footwear.

“A lot of our clients, they have a struggle, and sometimes we don’t understand what someone is going through unless we walk in their shoes,” Haven Executive Director Detra Betts said of the event’s meaningfulness.

Haven’s leaders hoped to raise $15,000 combined through Saturday’s gathering and the rest of their Domestic Violence Awareness Month events starting Oct. 24 and running through the end of the month. But through the efforts of the high-heeled men and other donations, Haven raised more than $15,000 through the Heels to Heal Challenge alone.

“We provide shelter to domestic violence victims and families, we provide counseling, workshops, those types of things, so that money will go toward those services,” said Monica Anderson, Haven board of directors secretary.