WATCH NOW: Called a game-changer in virus fight, community vaccination clinic ushers in historic day for Danville

A state-managed community vaccination clinic that will provide COVID-19 shots to up to 3,000 people a day began Monday at the former J.C. Penney location at the Danville Mall.
The site will be open six days a week and offer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment for people who pre-register at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-829-4682.
"This is, for us, a historic event," said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, of the opening of the clinic during a tour Monday morning. "We've got this opportunity to really protect our communities. It's a game-changer in the community."
A collaborative effort among the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the city of Danville, the clinic includes 11 stations with seats each where individuals come in and get their shots.
Comparing the process of getting a vaccination there to that at an Outback Steakhouse restaurant, VDEM regional coordinator Mike Guzo said a "hostess" lets people know which station is open for them to get their shots.
After receiving the shot, the individual goes behind a curtain where they are observed for 15-30 minutes for possible adverse reactions.
Next, they are given a card indicating they have received the shot.
"It's hopefully quick, efficient and painless," Guzo said.
The vaccination center will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. six days a week for those with appointments only. No walk-ins are accepted.
Guzo estimated the clinic would last for up to two months or more.
Statewide effort
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Danville would be one of three cities to start hosting community vaccination centers. The other two are Petersburg and Portsmouth.
"They will give us additional capacity to vaccinate more Virginians and hopefully put an end to this very deadly disease," said Curtis Brown, VDEM state coordinator.
The three cities were selected after VDEM conducted an equity analysis to determine which areas had the best access for vulnerable populations. The clinics were able to open with money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the state's continued response to COVID-19.
Spillmann said the objective is to achieve herd immunity, to get at least 75% of the population vaccinated by May 1.
"We are excited because of the number of person we're able to vaccinate," said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones.
Danville officials worked with the mall's owner, Hull Property Group, to secure the space for the vaccine clinic.
"Having a convenient space of this size available for the community vaccination center means more people vaccinated," City Manager Ken Larking said in a prepared statement. "Our community can get back to normal at a quicker pace."
Taking the shot
A long line had formed outside the westward-facing, upper-floor entrance to J.C. Penney by 9 a.m. Monday.
"It could have been organized a little better," 72-year-old Danville resident John Lipscomb said while waiting in line for his first dose of the vaccine.
When asked whether he was nervous about getting the shot, Lipscomb said, "Everybody's nervous about taking any kind of shot."
For Danville resident JoAnn Mangrum, the vaccine's benefits outweigh its costs.
"I'd rather have some side effects from the vaccine than the virus," said 73-year-old Danville resident JoAnn Mangrum.
Those who pre-register for the vaccine and are eligible will be contacted to make an appointment to get their shots.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is still in Phase 1b of Virginia's vaccination plans, but has expanded eligibility within the phase to reach more people.