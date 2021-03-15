WATCH NOW: Called a game-changer in virus fight, community vaccination clinic ushers in historic day for Danville

Next, they are given a card indicating they have received the shot.

"It's hopefully quick, efficient and painless," Guzo said.

The vaccination center will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. six days a week for those with appointments only. No walk-ins are accepted.

Guzo estimated the clinic would last for up to two months or more.

Statewide effort

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Danville would be one of three cities to start hosting community vaccination centers. The other two are Petersburg and Portsmouth.

"They will give us additional capacity to vaccinate more Virginians and hopefully put an end to this very deadly disease," said Curtis Brown, VDEM state coordinator.

The three cities were selected after VDEM conducted an equity analysis to determine which areas had the best access for vulnerable populations. The clinics were able to open with money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the state's continued response to COVID-19.

Spillmann said the objective is to achieve herd immunity, to get at least 75% of the population vaccinated by May 1.