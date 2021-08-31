WATCH NOW: Citing COVID-19 challenges, Lynn Street Market closes in downtown Danville

After less than two years in business, locally owned gourmet grocery store Lynn Street Market closed its doors Tuesday.
Owner Steve DelGiorno said the COVID-19 pandemic has been "an extreme strain on the business" over the past year.
Sales plummeted, the cost of goods went up and the number of employees dwindled at the store from about 12-14 when it first opened to just four.
The business also was hurt at having to change its hot and cold food bar from self-serve to full service due to COVID-19 concerns.
"It couldn't be self-serve like it used to be," DelGiorno said Tuesday. "It had to be full service."
The business has been sold and the new owners plan to start another business there, he said, without revealing who they are.
"They're great people and a great family," he said.
The store opened at 315 Lynn St. to excitement and fanfare in October 2019, offering an eclectic mix of gourmet items including bulk nuts and granola, pad Thai noodles, beet puffs, cauliflower puffs, soba noodles, sushi, fresh meats, rotisserie chicken and other products. The store also offered both ingredients for home cooking and prepared items for a quick meal. It also featured a hot and cold bar, self-pour beer station and a kitchen.
But just months later, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the economy to its knees amid capacity restrictions, business closures and restrictions on public gatherings.
Sales at Lynn Street Market recently began to recover, but it wasn't enough, DelGiorno said.
"While the business started coming back, we had a big hole to dig out of," he said.
However, his coffee and wine bar at Main Street and Holbrook Avenue, Crema & Vine, continues to thrive as DelGiorno plans to open a second location inside Sovah Health-Danville in about two months. He also hopes to expand Crema & Vine into other parts of the region and the commonwealth and to additional states. He said he plans to open another location in the area over the next year.
DelGiorno also used to own Chatham Public House in Chatham, but closed the business in January 2019. Another of his ventures, 616 Farm To Table restaurant on North Main Street in Danville, was sold and is now Taste of Soul Jazz Restaurant.
Pandemic fallout
Lynn Street Market is just one among other businesses that have felt the detrimental effects of the pandemic, which has also contributed to a shortage of workers
Rick Barker temporarily closed his takeout eatery, The Garage, last spring and another restaurant of his, Mucho Taqueria and Tequileria, due to not having enough employees.
"There's simply not enough workers," Barker said.
Mucho had about 30 employees when it opened in early 2018, but was down to about 20 just before it closed.
He plans to re-open his businesses, but is not sure when.
"Hopefully, it's temporary and short-term," Barker said.
Of the Mucho closure, which began Friday, Barker said, "We want to be a quality restaurant with quality product and service and with the existing workforce, it's challenging to meet that goal."
Such a scenario is playing out in other places as well. Barker said he recently saw a Starbucks in Asheville, N.C., closed during peak hours. A restaurant where he dined in Roxboro, N.C., recently had its lights off in half the establishment, he said.
"That's certainly not unique to Danville," said City Manager Ken Larking.
According to a July 21 at CNBC.com op-ed, pandemic health concerns, child care and government unemployment benefits are factors in the worker shortage, but so is an existing labor skills gap that was made worse by COVID-19.
"The generous unemployment benefits have contributed," Barker said.
But some of those will be reduced soon, he pointed out.
"I am hoping that will put more people in the labor force," Barker said.
The extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits will end Friday.
Not dimming downtown
As for whether the closure of three significant businesses downtown will put a dent in the River District's revitalization, the head of the River District Association said it will not put a stop to growth there.
"I do not think it's going to dim or put any kind of damper on the revitalization of downtown," said Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association.
However, everyone is still feeling the impact of COVID-19 and it's having a major effect on supply chains, employment and the ability to hire, she added.
"We're optimistic that the revitalization is going well, but we always have to keep our eyes on the fact that we're in a pandemic," Schwartz said.
Pandemic or not, being an entrepreneur is one of the most difficult things one can do, she said.
"It is unfortunate that businesses do fail," she said of the closing of Lynn Street Market. She pointed out that Crema & Vine is still open and doing well.
As for the shortage of workers, "some changes will have to be made to encourage employees to seek out this kind of work [food service] as an option for supporting themselves and their families," Larking said.
DelGiorno said Lynn Street Market was also affected by the worker shortage.
One employee at the store, Antwan Fields, expressed sadness at Lynn Street's closing.
"Oh man," he said. "I don't want it to close."
He said he felt "so much love" at the business over the past two years. He loved his co-workers and the customers there, but he added that he will be working at the next business that opens at the location.
Customer Cyndi Fitzgerald said she came into the store four or five times a week.
"The food was good," she said. "It [the store] was cozy."