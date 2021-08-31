WATCH NOW: Citing COVID-19 challenges, Lynn Street Market closes in downtown Danville

"I am hoping that will put more people in the labor force," Barker said.

The extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits will end Friday.

Not dimming downtown

As for whether the closure of three significant businesses downtown will put a dent in the River District's revitalization, the head of the River District Association said it will not put a stop to growth there.

"I do not think it's going to dim or put any kind of damper on the revitalization of downtown," said Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association.

However, everyone is still feeling the impact of COVID-19 and it's having a major effect on supply chains, employment and the ability to hire, she added.

"We're optimistic that the revitalization is going well, but we always have to keep our eyes on the fact that we're in a pandemic," Schwartz said.

Pandemic or not, being an entrepreneur is one of the most difficult things one can do, she said.

"It is unfortunate that businesses do fail," she said of the closing of Lynn Street Market. She pointed out that Crema & Vine is still open and doing well.