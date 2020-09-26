WATCH NOW: Congressional candidate Cameron Webb, Danville City Council hopefuls come together at NAACP event to stress voting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Danville chapter of the NAACP hosted its Family & Friends Day on Saturday with two distinct themes in mind: voting and COVID-19 safety.

Amid a collection of informational booths for community resources, free COVID-19 tests were available at the playground on the corner of Holbrook and Sycamore Streets in Danville. And when a band wasn’t playing or a raffle wasn’t being held, attendees heard speeches from several political candidates vying for votes with just more than a month remaining until Election Day on Nov. 3.

Much of 2020 has been clouded with a fraught political climate — brought on in part by a string of race and social justice incidents and demonstrations — along with growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among the Black community and other people of color.

Therein lies Bennett’s motivations for making voting and health resources available.

“I want to make sure that everybody gets out and votes and is registered to vote,” Bennett said. “I want to make sure that everybody gets tested.”

Despite the presence of various politicians Saturday, Bennett said the NAACP doesn’t endorse any candidates. The organization simply stresses voting and “making sure people have rides to vote and making sure everything is equal.”