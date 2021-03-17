WATCH NOW: COVID-19 deaths continue to be recorded as more than 11,000 in Danville, Pittsylvania County are fully vaccinated

With a growing flow of COVID-19 shots heading into the arms of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents, nearly 12,000 are now considered fully vaccinated against the relentless illness that's still sending deaths into the record books.
Two men from Danville were the latest fatalities listed by the Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday morning. One man was in his 70s, and the other was 80 or older.
So far this month, 30 new COVID-19 deaths of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents have been added to the official statewide database. Generally, very few details are known when someone dies of the illness caused by the coronavirus.
It often takes at least a few weeks for a death to make its way into the official logs. That's because the health department certifies COVID-19 fatalities via a death certificate verification.
A total of 197 residents of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have died of COVID-19 since the first fatality was recorded March 25, 2020.
Vaccines
As of data available Wednesday, 11,794 residents of the local health district are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received two doses of the COVID-19 shot. That number — about 12% of the current population — is poised to grow substantially with a new community vaccination clinic established this week at the former J.C. Penney store in Danville Mall.
|Doses
|Vaccinated
|Danville
|13,159
|4,688
|Pittsylvania County
|19,723
|7,106
That state-operated event aims to provide 3,000 vaccinations per day and will be open six days a week for at least two months. This effort is in addition to other clinics under the operation of the local health district and partners like the Danville Community Market and Averett University's north campus.
These mass vaccine clinics are available by appointment only.
Also, a wider range of residents are now eligible to receive the vaccine. The local health district announced Tuesday it was moving into what's known as Phase 1c of the state's vaccination plan. That phase adds even more essential workers.
Work will continue to vaccinate those in Phase 1a and 1b. Those groups include people who come in contact with COVID-19 patients, residents 65 and older, and other essential workers.
"Overlap of vaccination of phases may occur to ensure people in each phase are vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible," officials wrote in a Tuesday news release.
The move to the next phase happened for a variety of reasons, including the demand decreasing "despite strong efforts to engage eligible populations, particularly among those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19," the news release stated.
With more people now able to receive COVID-19 shots, officials are urging everyone to pre-register by visiting www.vaccine.virginia.gov or calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.
“Everyone is encouraged to pre-register, so that when your vaccine is available, you can get it as quickly as possible,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said in a news release.
A health worker will reach out to those who have pre-registered to set a vaccine appointment. Officials ask residents plan to arrive at the appointment no earlier than 20 minutes. No one will be allowed in early to receive a shot.
In addition, when going to a vaccine appointment, one should bring a copy of the invitation sent via email or text and proof of identity.
For veterans, the Salem VA Health Care System is now scheduling vaccines for all ages. At the Salem center, the two-shot Moderna vaccination will be administered, a news release said.
Outpatient clinics including the one in Danville will provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The Salem VA Health Care System is excited to be able to open vaccination appointments for all of our enrolled Veteran population,” said Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, chief of pharmacy at the Salem VA Medical Center.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, veterans should call 540-982-2463 and choose option 2.
Wednesday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,151
|123
|251
|Pittsylvania County
|5,117
|74
|191
|Halifax County
|2,579
|73
|68
|Mecklenburg County
|2,072
|61
|85
|Henry County
|4,280
|121
|299
|Martinsville
|1527
|71
|132
|Virginia
|598,468
|10,054
|25,517
Hospitalizations and cases
Sovah Health-Danville is experiencing a slight increase in COVID-19 patients compared to two weeks ago. The hospital reported Wednesday it's caring for 14 virus-positive patients in Danville, up for 10 two weeks ago.
On the flip side, the Martinsville facility only has six COVID-19 patients currently, down from nine two weeks ago.
The local health district continues on a roller coaster ride of case reclassification making it difficult to obtain the current local pulse of the pandemic.
Normally the amount of daily cases indicate a trajectory. Across the state — after a sharp decline from January — infections are starting to level out without any up or down movement.
Since cases are still shifting on a near daily basis in the local district, the health department's dashboard numbers don't represent a snapshot of the correct infections. For example, Danville lost 48 cases, but Pittsylvania County gained 53 on Wednesday. With those up-and-down waves, it's not clear how many new infections that represents.
"As we do not get any notification as to why the numbers change, we are just going off historical patterns," said Chris Andrews, a district epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health.
"Cases can shift because a current address has been changed to another locality," Andrews explained. "If someone is in a nursing home outside our area, they may be originally tagged to us until a correct address is keyed."