WATCH NOW: COVID-19 deaths continue to be recorded as more than 11,000 in Danville, Pittsylvania County are fully vaccinated

Sovah Health-Danville is experiencing a slight increase in COVID-19 patients compared to two weeks ago. The hospital reported Wednesday it's caring for 14 virus-positive patients in Danville, up for 10 two weeks ago.

On the flip side, the Martinsville facility only has six COVID-19 patients currently, down from nine two weeks ago.

The local health district continues on a roller coaster ride of case reclassification making it difficult to obtain the current local pulse of the pandemic.

Normally the amount of daily cases indicate a trajectory. Across the state — after a sharp decline from January — infections are starting to level out without any up or down movement.

Since cases are still shifting on a near daily basis in the local district, the health department's dashboard numbers don't represent a snapshot of the correct infections. For example, Danville lost 48 cases, but Pittsylvania County gained 53 on Wednesday. With those up-and-down waves, it's not clear how many new infections that represents.

"As we do not get any notification as to why the numbers change, we are just going off historical patterns," said Chris Andrews, a district epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health.