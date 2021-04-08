WATCH NOW: COVID-19 deaths rise for third day in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

For the third consecutive day, the COVID-19 death toll has increased in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

Cases also are on the rise locally and across the state.

Two additional fatalities were recorded Thursday in a statewide database that's updated each morning based on information received by 5 p.m. the previous day.

There have been 205 local lives lost to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since the first was recorded March 25, 2020.

The latest were two women: one was a Danville resident and the other lived in Pittsylvania County. One victim was in her 60s and the other was in her 70s. Beyond those basic demographic details, there's little revealed to the public when someone dies of COVID-19. The date of death also remains a mystery, and it's likely these residents succumbed weeks earlier.

The Virginia Department of Health cautions the data are preliminary and could change. That happens when a death certificate may incorrectly show a person's place of residence, but a family member may not notice it until weeks later. It's the goal of health officials to report deaths and cases by a person's official place of residence.