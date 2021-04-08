WATCH NOW: COVID-19 deaths rise for third day in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

For the third consecutive day, the COVID-19 death toll has increased in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
Cases also are on the rise locally and across the state.
Two additional fatalities were recorded Thursday in a statewide database that's updated each morning based on information received by 5 p.m. the previous day.
There have been 205 local lives lost to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since the first was recorded March 25, 2020.
The latest were two women: one was a Danville resident and the other lived in Pittsylvania County. One victim was in her 60s and the other was in her 70s. Beyond those basic demographic details, there's little revealed to the public when someone dies of COVID-19. The date of death also remains a mystery, and it's likely these residents succumbed weeks earlier.
The Virginia Department of Health cautions the data are preliminary and could change. That happens when a death certificate may incorrectly show a person's place of residence, but a family member may not notice it until weeks later. It's the goal of health officials to report deaths and cases by a person's official place of residence.
Also, a state-wide level review last month removed nearly 100 deaths from the COVID-19 database when those were determined not to be related to the virus.
The health department waits until officials receive a death certificate listing COVID-19 as a cause before entering the fatality into a statewide computer system. That lengthy process can be hampered when there's a backlog.
New infections
Danville and Pittsylvania County recorded 20 new infections Thursday, the highest number since March 25. That brought the 7-day rolling average of new cases to about 11, still the lowest level since early July. Caseloads increased last summer after local health department officials blamed the spike in seaside travel, especially to the population Myrtle Beach, S.C., destination.
The state's daily cases rose to 1,928 on Thursday, the highest since March 18. Health experts — including researchers with the University of Virginia — are becoming increasingly worried of a so-called "fourth wave" of infections. The latest UVa model puts Virginia on track for another peak in last spring or summer.
Driving that worry is the emergence of variants. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a variant known as B.1.1.7 was now the dominant strain in the United States. That altered version of the virus originated in the United Kingdom and is more transmissible than the original strain of COVID-19.
The local health district's positivity rate increased Thursday a full percentage point to 6.8%. The rate is a calculation of the positive results against the overall number of tests administered. A rate above 5% generally means the virus isn't under control in a community, based on CDC guidelines.
With 9,574 total cases, nearly 1-in-10 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have been infected with COVID-19.
Thursday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,205
|128
|265
|Pittsylvania County
|5,369
|77
|221
|Halifax County
|2,701
|73
|73
|Mecklenburg County
|2,186
|62
|92
|Henry County
|4,418
|121
|316
|Martinsville
|1,558
|76
|142
|Virginia
|631,083
|10,436
|27,012
Vaccine help
The city of Danville is still finding new avenues to make it easier to residents to receive a shot of protection against COVID-19.
On Thursday, a new one-stop-shop service launched that allows seniors 60 and older to register for a vaccine appointment at the Danville Mall and receive free transportation via the Danville Transit System.
The new program is funded through a grant from the Southern Area Agency on Aging.
To schedule an appointment, residents may call 434-799-5144.