WATCH NOW: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in Southern Virginia as Sovah Health sees younger patients with less comorbidities

Danville and Pittsylvania County combined added 100 new cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus Wednesday. It was the third day of triple-digit caseloads.

Gunn-Nolan said it wasn't clear if holiday gatherings played a role in the new hospitalizations or if there are other factors at work.

She also noted what may be a misconception in the community about quarantining when one tests positive for the virus or may have been exposed.

Quarantine doesn't mean it's OK to go to the grocery story or run an errand.

"This means you must stay home," she said. "This is so imperative that our community understand this."

Another troubling concern: Doctors are starting to see people diagnosed with COVID-19 months ago return to the hospital with issues.

"COVID-19, it appears for some, will cause a lifelong change," Gunn-Nolan said.

Nothing that she has been vaccinated, Gunn-Nolan advocated for other residents in the Dan River Region to step up to get their shots when available.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are 136 residents in Danville and Pittsylvania County who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning they have received two doses of the shot.

