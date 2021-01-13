WATCH NOW: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in Southern Virginia as Sovah Health sees younger patients with less comorbidities

Sovah Health is experiencing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 patients at its facilites in Danville and Martinsville, and during the past few months the average age of those patients has decreased.
As of Wednesday, there were 40 patients in Danville and 32 in Martinsville, Kelly Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee.
"We strongly urge our community to continue to follow the guidelines by masking, practicing social distancing, and frequent hand hygiene," Fitzgerald said.
When the pandemic started, COVID-19 impacting many elderly patients requiring hospitalizations, according to Dr. Sheranda C Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health.
"Unfortunately as we have navigated over the last few months, we have noticed the average age of patients decreasing," she said. "We are now seeing younger patients with less comorbidities and underlying medical problems.”
Right now, both Danville and Martinsville facilities have "adequate capacity" that includes the critical and intensive care areas.
"Things have certainly changed," Gunn-Nolan said in a Wednesday video referencing only about 51 patients in the hospitals a week ago.
"The concern is that this number will continue to rise," she said.
Danville and Pittsylvania County combined added 100 new cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus Wednesday. It was the third day of triple-digit caseloads.
Gunn-Nolan said it wasn't clear if holiday gatherings played a role in the new hospitalizations or if there are other factors at work.
She also noted what may be a misconception in the community about quarantining when one tests positive for the virus or may have been exposed.
Quarantine doesn't mean it's OK to go to the grocery story or run an errand.
"This means you must stay home," she said. "This is so imperative that our community understand this."
Another troubling concern: Doctors are starting to see people diagnosed with COVID-19 months ago return to the hospital with issues.
"COVID-19, it appears for some, will cause a lifelong change," Gunn-Nolan said.
Nothing that she has been vaccinated, Gunn-Nolan advocated for other residents in the Dan River Region to step up to get their shots when available.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are 136 residents in Danville and Pittsylvania County who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning they have received two doses of the shot.