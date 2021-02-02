WATCH NOW: COVID-19 tests yield false positives at Danville Adult Detention Center

The two inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 last month at the Danville Adult Detention Center did not have the virus after all.
Results from rapid tests ended up being false positives after follow-up molecular tests showed the inmates were negative, said Frank Mardavich, the facility's director.
But the detention center will continue using the rapid-result tests - which yield results in 15 minutes - because it's better to err on the side of caution, Mardavich said.
"They tend to have false positives, but we'd rather have that than have somebody positive and not know it," he said.
The Danville Adult Detention Center has had another COVID-19 outbreak.
The two inmates at the facility had tested positive last week and the previous week. But back-up results from molecular tests - received Thursday night for the first inmate and Monday for the second - returned negative.
The facility had an outbreak in December, when seven inmates tested positive.
The inmates that first tested positive late last month had been transported to Danville's detention center from other facilities, Mardavich said. They did not have any symptoms.
Three or four other inmates who had been transported in the same vehicles with those two individuals were also tested, and their results came back negative.
The facility has been using rapid-test equipment on inmates for about two or three weeks, said Andrew Shelton, correctional health assistant at the adult detention center. Positive results are double-checked by sending the sample to a lab in Richmond.
"We send them to the lab, and the molecular test is applied to the rapid test," Shelton said.
The rapid tests - at $35 - are much cheaper than the conventional COVID-19 tests, which cost $75 each, he said. Negative results from the rapid tests are not retested, as recommended by guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Shelton said.
"They only recommend backing it up with molecular tests if it's positive," he said.
The rapid tests are administered with the same method as that for the molecular tests, through a nasal swab, Shelton said.
Similar in appearance to a pregnancy test, the rapid test involves putting the sample into a liquid, which is then put into a testing cassette for 15 minutes, Shelton said. It is then inserted into a machine that shows the results, which can be positive, negative or invalid.
The facility has given about 15 of the rapid tests to inmates and will continue using them, Shelton said. The two false positives are the only ones so far, he said.
The detention center uses the rapid tests to determine inmate placement within the facility, Shelton said.
"They give a better understanding of where we need to place inmates when they come in," he said.
Inmates who test positive for COVID-19 are placed in a sick bay, which is separated from the facility's general population, for 10 to 14 days, Mardavich said.
All new inmates are quarantined for five days upon entering the detention center.
Masks are mandated in the secure areas of the facility for staff. Inmates are encouraged but not forced to wear them.