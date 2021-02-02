WATCH NOW: COVID-19 tests yield false positives at Danville Adult Detention Center

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The facility has been using rapid-test equipment on inmates for about two or three weeks, said Andrew Shelton, correctional health assistant at the adult detention center. Positive results are double-checked by sending the sample to a lab in Richmond.

"We send them to the lab, and the molecular test is applied to the rapid test," Shelton said.

The rapid tests - at $35 - are much cheaper than the conventional COVID-19 tests, which cost $75 each, he said. Negative results from the rapid tests are not retested, as recommended by guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Shelton said.

"They only recommend backing it up with molecular tests if it's positive," he said.

The rapid tests are administered with the same method as that for the molecular tests, through a nasal swab, Shelton said.

Similar in appearance to a pregnancy test, the rapid test involves putting the sample into a liquid, which is then put into a testing cassette for 15 minutes, Shelton said. It is then inserted into a machine that shows the results, which can be positive, negative or invalid.