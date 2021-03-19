WATCH NOW: COVID-19 vaccine, food giveaway event comes to Danville's Salvation Army

People lined up Friday at the Salvation Army on Henry Street to get their COVID-19 vaccine — and a box of food if they needed it.

The vaccine and food giveaway event held by Piedmont Access to Health Services — commonly know as PAHTS — included participation from several organizations: the city of Danville, Haven of the Dan River Region, Feeding Southwest Virginia, Danville Police Department and the University of Lynchburg.

"We had a number of vaccines we needed to get into arms," said PATHS CEO Marsha Mendenhall, pointing out that Phase 1c of the state's vaccination plan has greatly increased the number of people eligible for the shots.

Mendenhall hoped at least 200 people would receive COVID-19 shots at the event.

"We're so appreciative of our entire team and all our community partners including the University of Lynchburg [Physician Assistant] Program students who will be joining us to administer vaccines," PATHS Director of Community Programs Shani Gaylord said in a prepared statement.

