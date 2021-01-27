 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Crews search Dan River after report of someone struggling in water, no one found
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

WATCH NOW: Crews search Dan River after report of someone struggling in water, no one found

{{featured_button_text}}
Rescue

Crews respond to 1375 Goodyear Blvd. Wednesday after a driver reported seeing someone struggling in the Dan River. After a two-hour search by rescue crews and a dive team, nothing was found.  

 John Crane

Crews searched part of the Dan River for about two hours after a driver reported seeing what appeared to be someone struggling in the water. 

Rescue

Crews searched the Dan River from Dan Daniel Memorial Park to Anglers Park after a driver reported seeing what appeared to be someone struggling in the water. After a two-hour search, no one was found. 
Rescue

Crews searched the Dan River from Dan Daniel Memorial Park to Anglers Park after a driver reported seeing what appeared to be someone struggling in the water. After a two-hour search, no one was found. 

Personnel from several agencies helped in the search that took place from the Dan Daniel Park area to down river past Anglers Park. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No one was found, said Tim Duffer, deputy fire chief.

"It [the report] was unfounded," Duffer told the Danville Register & Bee Wednesday afternoon. "We didn't find anything."

Crews received the call at 2:17 p.m. and wrapped up the search at just after 4 p.m., Duffer said. 

Responding agencies included the Danville Fire Department, Danville Police Department, Danville Life Saving Crew's Dive Team, Blairs Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Caswell County EMS, which searched the North Carolina side of the Dan River.

Halifax County was also notified. 

Eight apparatus, two boats and 14 personnel were part of the search, said Robbie Woodall, chief of the Danville Life Saving Crew. A drone was also used, he said. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert