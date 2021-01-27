WATCH NOW: Crews search Dan River after report of someone struggling in water, no one found

Crews searched part of the Dan River for about two hours after a driver reported seeing what appeared to be someone struggling in the water.

Personnel from several agencies helped in the search that took place from the Dan Daniel Park area to down river past Anglers Park.

No one was found, said Tim Duffer, deputy fire chief.

"It [the report] was unfounded," Duffer told the Danville Register & Bee Wednesday afternoon. "We didn't find anything."

Crews received the call at 2:17 p.m. and wrapped up the search at just after 4 p.m., Duffer said.

Responding agencies included the Danville Fire Department, Danville Police Department, Danville Life Saving Crew's Dive Team, Blairs Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Caswell County EMS, which searched the North Carolina side of the Dan River.

Halifax County was also notified.

Eight apparatus, two boats and 14 personnel were part of the search, said Robbie Woodall, chief of the Danville Life Saving Crew. A drone was also used, he said.

