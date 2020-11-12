WATCH NOW: Dan River could reach historic crest near 32 feet early Friday morning

The traditional signs of flooding in the Dan River Region were already showing themselves by midday Thursday following nearly two full days of rain, and there is a chance they will get worse.
Danville and the surrounding areas are under a flood warning until after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office based in Blacksburg.
Reggie Roakes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a cold front moved into the area this week and was met with a high-pressure system that was already here and some remnants of Hurricane Eta near Florida, causing a prolonged “multiround event.”
“Pretty much everywhere down to Charlotte, North Carolina, and further south, everywhere down the Appalachians over the last 24-36 [hours] has just been hammered with rain,” Roakes said Thursday morning.
As such, the Dan River started flooding some parts of Danville on Thursday, and others are sure to be flooded by early Friday morning.
The Dan River was measured at 23.02 feet at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. For much of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service projected the river to crest at around 29.9 feet around 1 a.m. Friday. That projection changed midafternoon on Thursday, with a new anticipated mark of 32.4 feet by 7 a.m. Friday.
If the Dan River were to reach that mark of 32.4 feet, it would surpass the record for the current measurement location of 30.01 feet set on Oct. 12, 2018, during Hurricane Michael. The river’s second-highest crest of 28.65 feet occurred in September 1996, but the third- and fourth-highest crests of 27.57 feet and 27.22 feet occurred in May and February, respectively, of this year.
As of 11:20 a.m. Thursday, 34 Pittsylvania County roads had at least one section flooded and closed.
Residents can follow which roads are closed in real time through updates on the Virginia Department of Transportation website: 511virginia.org.
Danville Public Schools announced Thursday afternoon that because of expected flooding and corresponding road closures, the school system will be closed on Friday. There will be no virtual instruction or food service.
Pittsylvania County Schools Director of Transportation Kenyon Scott wrote in an email that the school division was "currently in the process of evaluating road conditions throughout the county" and that a determination on Friday's operations could be made following that process. He added that school community stakeholders would be informed via the School Messenger automated system and through local radio and TV outlets if Friday's operations are affected.
Given the steady rain falling upstream, west of Danville, Roakes said it was not unusual to see the Dan River’s measurement increase by nearly 9 feet in about seven hours early on Thursday.
“It’s not uncommon for a swell like that to occur,” he said. “In fact, especially for around here, it’s pretty normal because we have all the terrain just to the west. You have all this rain in the mountains, a steeper slope, so it’s very easy for all that liquid to quickly start moving.”
The Riverwalk Trail was bearing most of the brunt of the river’s height on Thursday, with sections blocked by water near Dan Daniel Memorial Park and The Crossing at the Dan. In some spots, tree limbs blocked portions of where the trail used to be visible.
Other tree parts, large swaths of mud and other sorts of debris floated swiftly through the river, impeded only by blockages forming underneath the city’s bridges.
In Danville, Trade Street from Advance Street to the Danville Stadium Cinemas was closed because of flooding at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
The S-curves along River Street flood at 23 feet. Public Works crews will pump water away from the street to try to keep it open to traffic, but if closed, drivers will be directed onto North Main Street and Old Halifax Road.
Also at 23 feet, Goodyear Boulevard will close over Pumpkin Creek. Goodyear Boulevard near Beauford Street will flood at 25.5 feet. Jenny Lane at Goodyear Boulevard floods at 26 feet.
When the river reaches 25 feet, Water Street at Halifax Street and Commerce Street at Trade Street will flood. Park Avenue at Memorial Drive floods at 26 feet. Memorial Drive between Park Avenue and Primrose Place floods at 26.5 feet.
