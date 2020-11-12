WATCH NOW: Dan River could reach historic crest near 32 feet early Friday morning

The traditional signs of flooding in the Dan River Region were already showing themselves by midday Thursday following nearly two full days of rain, and there is a chance they will get worse.

Danville and the surrounding areas are under a flood warning until after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office based in Blacksburg.

Reggie Roakes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a cold front moved into the area this week and was met with a high-pressure system that was already here and some remnants of Hurricane Eta near Florida, causing a prolonged “multiround event.”

“Pretty much everywhere down to Charlotte, North Carolina, and further south, everywhere down the Appalachians over the last 24-36 [hours] has just been hammered with rain,” Roakes said Thursday morning.

As such, the Dan River started flooding some parts of Danville on Thursday, and others are sure to be flooded by early Friday morning.

The Dan River was measured at 23.02 feet at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. For much of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service projected the river to crest at around 29.9 feet around 1 a.m. Friday. That projection changed midafternoon on Thursday, with a new anticipated mark of 32.4 feet by 7 a.m. Friday.