WATCH NOW: Dan River crests overnight at 26.11 feet; River Street likely to stay closed through midday Sunday

The Dan River crested overnight at 26.11 feet, well below original predictions a few days ago.

At 6:45 a.m., the river level was 25.89 feet and receding, according to the city of Danville. Moderate flood stage is 26 feet.

River Street is still closed, and it likely will remain closed until midday Sunday, the city reported. The floodwaters must recede before crews can clear the mud and debris left on the roadway.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic on the major east-west thoroughfare is being detoured onto North Main Street and Old Halifax Road.

Memorial Drive remains open, but the turn lanes to and from Park Avenue are still closed. Officials hope to reopen that intersection Saturday.

Other road closed include:

Goodyear Boulevard from the Danville Expressway to Jenny Lane,

Trade Street from Advance Street to the Danville Stadium Cinemas and

Water Street.