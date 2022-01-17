Watch now: Dan River Region digs out from layers of ice, children enjoy frozen paradise

As skies cleared and temperatures hopped above the freezing mark Monday, Dan River Region residents started the task to dig out from layers of snow and ice while children found the situation a frozen paradise of fun for sledding.

With the exception of a few icy spots, main roads around Danville were clear Monday morning, but secondary streets were still covered with ice and snow.

"Crews began plowing in residential neighborhoods at midnight," city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix said. "They were not able to clear the snow and sleet from the pavement because of compacted and frozen snow and sleet."

Using heavy equipment in addition to slowplows, workers with Danville Public Works were out clearing a path for residents Monday morning. In addition, private contractors were busy removing the icy accumulation from parking lots of businesses.

Many establishments around the city were shuttered because of the weather, bringing the region to a frozen standstill.

While forecasters had feared freezing rain would develop Sunday, the precipitation remained mostly sleet and snow. Only a few power problems were reported through the storm.

Danville Utilities workers were on standby with a crew from Florida ready to jump in if needed.

Temperatures were only expected to reach the mid-30s on Monday and dip down into the lower 20s at night. Tuesday's high is forecast to reach 43.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is hinting at another possible winter system later this year.

In another somewhat complex situtation, a cold front is expected to stall over the South as a strong high pressure moves into the Central Plains.

"Will want to keep a close watch on the northern stream energy dropping out of Canada late this week," forecasters wrote in a Monday morning discussion. "Model guidance has been wanting to dig this south then quickly amplify it."

If that happens, it would spread snow for much of the region for Friday.

"Still way too much uncertainty in the guidance, but still enough to keep the mention in the forecast for the weekend and an eye on subsequent model trends this week," forecasters said.

