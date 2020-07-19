WATCH NOW: Dan River Region medical personnel drive ambulances in New York and New Jersey during heart of COVID-19 outbreaks

RINGGOLD — Despite having several health conditions including diabetes and hypertension that made her more susceptible to COVID-19, Camie Hoskins, a 25-year-old emergency medical technician with LifeCare and second lieutenant with Ringgold Fire and Rescue, went to New York City for the whole month of April when the coronavirus was causing the most damage there.
“I’m living proof that just because you got health issues it doesn’t mean you’re going to catch it,” she said.
An ambulance driver who is training to be an EMT, 31-year-old Rebekah Dodson, who also works at LifeCare and volunteers for Ringgold, left several weeks later and spent two weeks in Elizabeth, New Jersey, leaving behind her parents and 8-year-old son, all of whom she had to quarantine from when she returned home.
“FaceTime and telephone calls were what got most of us through the deployment and even now,” Dodson said, noting that when she picks up a potential positive COVID-19 patient now she will try to stay away from her family as much as possible.
Hoskins and Dodson were two of several area residents who answered requests from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for additional emergency personnel in hot spots where COVID-19 outbreaks were overwhelming the health care systems and even sidelining some of the workers.
The first responders were sent through LifeCare Medical Transport, a Fredericksburg-based company that works in Danville, which had subcontracted with American Medical Response as part of the response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Hoskins and her partner, Brad Campbell, went to New York City from late March through the beginning of May, working at least 12-hour shifts in 33 out of 34 days they were there.
In New York City, the wave of cases began in early March. By March 25, the state had more than 30,000 confirmed cases with the number of new daily cases steadily rising, according to tracking from John Hopkins University. The number of new cases in the state peaked on April 9. To handle the surge in patients and the loss of many health care professionals who were forced to quarantine after being exposed or contracting the virus, New York called for 82,000 reinforcements for their entire health care system, according to The Associated Press.
Rebekah Dodson and Brittany Camp, of Danville, and Jason Bale, of Altavista, went to Elizabeth, New Jersey, for two weeks from mid-April to the beginning of May. In Elizabeth, a city of about 125,000 people, the overall number of cases was not nearly as pronounced as New York City, but the system was still stretched thin, they said. Dodson said the hospitals they saw and transported patients to were “maxed out,” with many rooms housing multiple patients, while others were crammed into hallways.
As providers of basic life support, the groups didn’t usually handle the most intense COVID-19 cases, which were left to local and advanced life support crews. For the first several days in New York City, Hoskins and Campbell primarily handled convalescent calls, which means transporting people out of the hospital into recovery facilities or from one hospital to another.
Once they were transferred to 911 calls, the activity level really picked up, Hoskins said. Under normal circumstances in the Dan River Region, LifeCare and Ringgold would be dispatched to only a few EMS 911 calls a day. Hoskins and Campbell went to as many as 20 some days.
When going on calls, they would be alerted if a person was potentially positive or displaying any symptoms related to COVID-19, but they usually never found out for sure one way or the other. Anytime a patient was displaying any symptoms, the first responders got in their full gear.
“You have to go full COVID gear and not take any chances," Hoskins said.
Added Dodson: “We looked like Michelin tire men."
Even while dealing with all of those potentially positive patients, both Hoskins and Dodson said they weren't tested for the virus during their time away. One of the emergency responders working with Hoskins' group in New York tested positive, but each of the group tested negative upon their return.
While they dealt with plenty of potentially positive patients, the two crews also handled plenty of routine calls that were unrelated to the virus. For instance, Dodson said she often drove for drug overdose calls, while Hoskins said they saw many medical problems that people had been hesitant to call 911 about during their last few weeks there.
The crews were on the job for a minimum of 12 hours every day. In 34 days, Hoskins and Campbell had one day off, during which they went sightseeing. In two weeks, Dodson and her partner didn't get a day off.
Jumping into a completely new locality with different conditions and protocols was challenging and took a few days of getting used to, Dodson and Hoskins said.
“Being in an environment and not knowing anything about these people made it a little crazy at first," Dodson said.
The crew in New York signed multiple two-week extensions, but FEMA ultimately dismissed them a few days early due to the strain on the EMS system becoming more manageable. The New Jersey crew stayed two weeks, at which point LifeCare brought them back.
In addition to providing help where help was needed, Hoskins said that part of her motivation for going was to learn and to showcase that small town medical personnel can keep up with the volume and speed of a big city, even during an emergency.
“You learn your skills and you actually see how good you are in a fast paced 911 system," she said.
As someone who grew up watching her mother work at a hospital and who has worked in several different medical professions, Dodson said the trip only motivated her more to continue studying to complete her EMT certification. She mostly drove, but also helped out in every way she is allowed to, like by taking vital signs.
She had to go a long time without seeing her son, and has continued to go days at a time without seeing him while dealing with potentially positive patients locally, but that has in no way deterred her. It's actually motivated her even more.
"I've had to stay away from him for a while several times just to be on the safe side," she said. "If anything, [having a family that she can't be with] makes me want to do more because I want to make sure these people can come home to their families."
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
