WATCH NOW: Dan River Region medical personnel drive ambulances in New York and New Jersey during heart of COVID-19 outbreaks

The crews were on the job for a minimum of 12 hours every day. In 34 days, Hoskins and Campbell had one day off, during which they went sightseeing. In two weeks, Dodson and her partner didn't get a day off.

Jumping into a completely new locality with different conditions and protocols was challenging and took a few days of getting used to, Dodson and Hoskins said.

“Being in an environment and not knowing anything about these people made it a little crazy at first," Dodson said.

The crew in New York signed multiple two-week extensions, but FEMA ultimately dismissed them a few days early due to the strain on the EMS system becoming more manageable. The New Jersey crew stayed two weeks, at which point LifeCare brought them back.

In addition to providing help where help was needed, Hoskins said that part of her motivation for going was to learn and to showcase that small town medical personnel can keep up with the volume and speed of a big city, even during an emergency.

“You learn your skills and you actually see how good you are in a fast paced 911 system," she said.