WATCH NOW: Danville a 'light in the middle of darkness,' lieutenant governor says at NAACP event

Pittsylvania County NAACP President Anita Royston reflected on how the current national focus on racial justice is bringing things to light.

“There’s no room for racism in this country or in this city,” Royston said. “There’s no place for a racist to hide. Not dead, and not alive.”

Fairfax says that the city of Danville, especially with the role many within the city played in the civil rights movement, is an inspiration to him.

“You not only inspire me to make sure that we’re fighting on the right side of history…. but you set an example of light in the middle of darkness,” Fairfax said.

Bennett said that one of his goals is getting more people to the polls during elections.

“We’ve got to rock the vote," he said. "In November, we really got to rock the vote.”

Bennet said he is supporting Fairfax in his run for governor, but he also sees it as his responsibility to hold elected officials accountable.