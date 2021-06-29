 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Danville adds two more COVID-19 deaths
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

WATCH NOW: Danville adds two more COVID-19 deaths

The highly-contagious Delta variant is causing a surge in new Covid-19 cases even in countries with high vaccination rates -- and experts warn that immunisation campaigns are in a race against time to contain it. Microbiologist Simon Clarke tells us more.

Danville recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities in Tuesday morning's data update by the Virginia Department of Health.

The residents were both men: one was in the 60-69 age range and the other was 80 or older.

Mystery often surrounds deaths caused by the novel coronavirus because very few details are known to the public. The health department doesn't comment on individual deaths, even when cases shift from one locality to another.

That was the case last week, when Danville reported a loss of two deaths.

It's also never clear when a person died of COVID-19. For one reason, the health department uses a meticulous process to verify a fatality was associated with the virus by waiting for a death certificate. That process could take weeks or longer.

COVID-19 cases

There were 11 new COVID-19 cases added Tuesday, the highest single-day figure in a month.

Also, it's possible a death was recorded in the wrong geographic area and later moved to the proper locality via health department review. In that case, the fatality could have occurred months early.

Health officials routinely review cases and deaths to make sure they are assigned to the proper jurisdiction. Confusion among ZIP codes versus localities often leads to a reclassification. 

Only 10 new deaths were reported statewide Tuesday.

So far, 224 residents in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have lost their loves to COVID-19 since the first death was recorded March 25, 2020.

There were 11 new COVID-19 cases added for the health district Tuesday morning, the highest single-day figure since late May. That data is based on information received by about 5 p.m. Monday.

The local positivity rate has nudged up slightly to 2% but remains well below the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's threshold of 5% to determine if COVID-19 is under control in a community.

