WATCH NOW: Danville adds two more COVID-19 deaths

Danville recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities in Tuesday morning's data update by the Virginia Department of Health.

The residents were both men: one was in the 60-69 age range and the other was 80 or older.

Mystery often surrounds deaths caused by the novel coronavirus because very few details are known to the public. The health department doesn't comment on individual deaths, even when cases shift from one locality to another.

That was the case last week, when Danville reported a loss of two deaths.

It's also never clear when a person died of COVID-19. For one reason, the health department uses a meticulous process to verify a fatality was associated with the virus by waiting for a death certificate. That process could take weeks or longer.

Also, it's possible a death was recorded in the wrong geographic area and later moved to the proper locality via health department review. In that case, the fatality could have occurred months early.

Health officials routinely review cases and deaths to make sure they are assigned to the proper jurisdiction. Confusion among ZIP codes versus localities often leads to a reclassification.

Only 10 new deaths were reported statewide Tuesday.