WATCH NOW: Danville-area vaccine efforts get booster shot with new FEMA large-scale clinic

Erratic data

Day-to-day data from the Virginia Department of Health has take an erratic turn in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

For the second consecutive day, Pittsylvania County has recorded negative numbers, indicating those cases have shifted to another locality. On Tuesday, local officials blamed the issue on data reassignment because of ZIP codes.

On Wednesday, Danville added 22 COVID-19 cases, but the county reported a loss of 26.

The health department didn't respond to a request for more details.

Also Wednesday, a new death was added in Danville, but a previous fatality in the county was subtracted.

—From staff reports