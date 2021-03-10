WATCH NOW: Danville-area vaccine efforts get booster shot with new FEMA large-scale clinic

Southern Virginia vaccination efforts will receive a booster shot starting Monday when one of three large-scale clinics in Virginia launches an operation in Danville.
The commonwealth selected Danville, Petersburg and Portsmouth as the three localities to start phasing in the COVID-19 community vaccine sites with the help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Virginia worked to identify the three locations to "vaccinate people equitably," Gov. Ralph Northam said in a Tuesday briefing.
Referencing massive clinics residents may have seen on TV — like one at Dodger Stadium in California — Northam noted Virginia's community sites won't be that big but will have the ability to vaccinate thousands of people a day.
Specifically, Danville was targeted based on health equity data, Lauren Opett, a spokesperson with the the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, wrote in an email to Register & Bee. Officials are starting with the top 20% of "vulnerable localities" around the commonwealth.
The details of the exact site was still in the finalizing phase Wednesday morning, Opett said.
"At this time, the goal is to provide up to 3,000 vaccines per day, however we will look to ramp up as needed and when more vaccine becomes available," Opett told the Register & Bee.
As of data available Tuesday, 8,275 residents in Danville and Pittsylvania County are considered fully vaccinated, meaning they've received two doses of the COVID-19 shot. Nearly 26,000 shots have been administered in the local health district.
It's also not clear if the new site will be open daily, but the department said scheduling will be based on need, something that will be constantly evaluated.
The soon-to-be-identified location will administer shots to those who are pre-registered with the Virginia Department of Health. That process can be done online at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA.
Since health workers call residents to alert them of an appointment, people not answering phones is becoming a problem with call centers, Northam said.
"It is important that you answer your phone," the governor said, noting that even he is guilty of silencing calls because of the massive amounts of spam. Given the urgency of getting shots in the arms of Virginians, Northam imported residents to just pick up the call even if they don't recognize the number.
Vaccine data
|Vaccines
|Doses
|Vaccinated
|Danville
|10,480
|3,356
|Pittsylvania County
|15,451
|4,919
|Virginia
|2,369,608
|850,774
Joining the force
The FEMA-assisted clinic in Danville won't replace other local efforts by the Virginia Department of Health to deliver COVID-19 shots. Instead, those spots are designed to supplement the growing other avenues for residents to become inoculated against the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
After providing 1,250 vaccines last week, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will hold another event Friday at the former J.C. Penney department store in the Danville Mall. This again will be a session to provide a first-dose of the Moderna vaccine.
As with all clinics, this will be a closed point of dispensing event. All slots already have been filled targeting those in the highest priority groups who pre-registered, a health department news release stated.
The next day, efforts move to Pittsylvania County for a second-dose clinic at Chatham Middle School. The Saturday event is only for those who rolled up their sleeves on Feb. 13 — amid a crippling ice storm — to receive their first shot.
“Initially, we spent weeks focused on providing first doses to those at highest risk of contracting COVID-19, and of experiencing more serious effects of illness," said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director the the local health district. "This weekend we continue a series of second dose PODs for those individuals, with Saturday’s event at Chatham Middle School."
Spillmann reminded everyone attending one of these clinics to wear a mask and stay at least 6-feet apart from others. In addition, Spillmann suggests wearing what he calls "vaccine ready" clothing, which are garments providing easy access to the upper arm. Driver's licenses or other forms of ID are required, along with the CDC vaccination card for those in the second-dose clinic.
Eligibility expands
The local health district remains in Phase 1b of Virginia's vaccination plans but on Tuesday announced the expansion within the phase to reach more people.
Previously — with a limited vaccine supply — efforts focused on emergency workers, educators and those 65 and older. Now, more essential workers and residents ages 16 to 64 who have certain medical conditions or disabilities will be able to schedule an appointment as soon as this week.
With increased doses flowing, the department is able to expand offerings in the phase that accounts for nearly half of the population.
“We are very excited to be able to now offer the vaccine to everyone in Phase 1b,” Spillmann said in a release. “Now that we are able to reach out to more of our residents on the pre-registration list to schedule appointments, be sure to answer your phone and check your email.”
Still testing
In Danville and Pittsylvania County, COVID-19 daily tests has dropped to the lowest levels since early July.
Health officials view a robust testing system as a way of keeping the pandemic in check. It also helps to catch people who are asymptomatic, meaning they have COVID-19 but aren't showing any symptoms. They could unknowingly be spreading it to others.
The local health district is again teaming up with Averett University and the Virginia Army National Guard to host a testing event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
No appointments are needed for the free event happening at the university’s Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center, located at 150 Mountain View Ave. in Danville. Walk-ins will be accepted with a photo ID.
“Testing events like this helps us determine the prevalence of illness in our community,” Spillmann said in a release. “The results help us understand the effectiveness of our vaccination efforts, and help to inform future vaccine opportunities.”