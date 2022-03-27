Watch now: Danville-based God's Pit Crew responds victims of tornado, wildfires

God's Pit Crew — a Danville-based disaster relief organization — has dispatched supplies to victims of tornadoes and wildfires in Texas.

The organization is sending a tractor-trailer filled with its signature Blessing Buckets filled with with food, hygiene items, first aid supplies, a Bible, Gatorade, work gloves and wipes. Those items will he handed out to survivors of in Jacksboro after an EF-3 tornado roared through March 21.

The supplies also will be shared with firefighters and victims of wildfires in the state. In addition, God's Pit Crew is working to figure out the needs of tornado victims in New Orleans following a path of destruction there.

“Our country and the world continue to be hit by terrible disasters," said Randy Johnson, founder and president of God's Pit Crew. "Our mission at God’s Pit Crew is to provide hope, healing and restoration to hurting people in times of crisis."

On top of this, volunteers are working to put together nearly 2,000 Blessing Buckets filled with Ukrainian-language devotional for Ukrainian refugees. The group's partners will deliver the buckets to Poland.