Watch now: Danville Fire Department now carrying Narcan, providing a dose of extra time for overdoses

Calling the tool a “game-changer,” the Danville Fire Department is now carrying Narcan in its vehicles to provide for victims of opioid overdoses.

The agency began keeping doses of the substance in its fire engines the beginning of this month.

“We carry two doses in every engine at every station,” said Danville Fire Chief David Coffey. “We have two more doses on reserve [at each station].”

The Narcan is administered nasally, the same process used for decongestants.

The department has seen an uptick in fentanyl use in the city, which poses a danger since the drug is much stronger than morphine or heroin and can be combined with other substances.

“They’re starting to mix fentanyl with marijuana,” Coffey said.

Besides abuse of oxycodone and OxyContin, heroin has also resurfaced in the last few years.

State funding made available last fall enabled the department to purchase the Narcan, he said.

The Danville Fire Department responded to 44 calls for drug overdoses in 2021 and 42 in 2020, according to figures provided by Coffey.

Nationwide, there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. during the 12-month period ending in April 2021, according to provisional data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics. That is an increase of 28.5% from the 78,056 deaths during the same period the year before, according to CDC figures.

Deaths from opioids increased to 75,673 through April 2021, compared to 56,064 during the previous 12-month period, according to the CDC.

“Overdose deaths from synthetic opioids [primarily fentanyl] and psychostimulants such as methamphetamine also increased in the 12-month period ending in April 2021,” the CDC states. “Cocaine deaths also increased, as did deaths from natural and semi-synthetic opioids [such as prescription pain medication].”

More than 70% of the nearly 71,000 drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved opioids, according to the CDC.

Besides overdoes among drug users, there have been cases in Virginia involving law enforcement officers needing treatment with Narcan after coming into contact with fentanyl when responding to a call, Coffey said.

“Luckily, EMS was on scene and helped them out,” he said.

Though not an antidote, Narcan works by halting the body’s metabolization of the drug and temporarily reversing the drug’s effects, opening a window of time for the patient to get treatment at a medical facility.

Coffey likened the process to preventing a key (the drug) from going into a lock.

“All we’ve done is prevented the metabolizing,” Coffey said. “The Narcan gives us time to get them into the hospital so they can get advanced help. The Narcan pulls the key out of the lock.”

If the patient is suffering from respiratory distress, the Narcan puts a stop to it.

Treatment at the hospital reduces the drug’s metabolizing effects on the body, he said.

However, if there is no advanced treatment after the Narcan is administered, the drug continues to circulate in the body’s system until it is metabolized, causing the danger to return, Coffey said. In other words, the key will re-enter the lock, he said.

The fire department is the latest public safety organization to obtain Narcan for use during calls. The Danville Police Department and the Danville Life Saving Crew had already been providing it.

“Every officer has been carrying Narcan on their person since May 2020,” said Danville Police Department spokesperson Capt. Steve Richardson.

The department responded to 60 overdose calls in 2020 and 50 in 2021, Richardson said.

“These report totals include intentional or accidental,” he said.

Narcan, or naloxone, was successfully deployed by police officers in six cases in 2020 and 13 in 2021, he said.

Emphasis on treating those fighting drug or opioid addiction, as well as charging those dealing drugs to support their own habit — and offering them help to overcome their addiction — have helped to decrease use and distribution of heroin and opioids in the last two years, Richardson said.

“A focus on treating those fighting addiction as victims, partnering with Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services to offer treatment for identified overdose victims through the CORE program [Community Opioid Response and Engagement], and a focused deterrence crime model aimed at individuals using and dealing heroin after DPD started community conversations in late 2019, have all lowered the use and distribution levels of heroin and opioid drugs,” he said.

In addition, those who are dealers but not users are the focus of the department’s vice narcotics’ efforts to remove them and prevent the proliferation of deadly drugs, he added.

Robbie Woodall, chief of the Danville Life Saving Crew, said the organization has been offering Narcan for decades through advanced life support and more recently with basic life support.

“Narcan is one of the standard things we have in our drug box,” Woodall said.

The crew received 134 calls related to overdoses and administered Narcan 127 times in 2021, Woodall said. The organization had 111 calls in 2020 and gave Narcan 151 times that year, he said.

In some cases, Narcan is administered when a patient is in cardiac arrest, which can be an indication of overdose but is not always related to one, Woodall added.

