WATCH NOW: Danville highlights health equity programs in pitch for All-America City Award

Also included in Danville’s pitch will be the work of the YHELI program, which works to empower students to graduate high school on time and plan for the future, and the Community Health Worker initiative, which strives to improve residents’ access to health care and social services.

All three programs combine, Larking believes, to state a firm case for Danville as an All-America City. He said he is most proud of the partnership residents have made with government leaders to create a diverse set of programs to work, in their own ways, toward a common goal.

“To me, I think it’s outstanding that a community of our size, resourced the way it is, is able to have the creativity, the ability and the willingness to put forth the effort to make that happen,” Larking said.

Danville was last named as an All-America City Award winner in 1977. Roanoke, a six-time selection, is also a finalist this year. Roanoke last earned the honor in 2017.

In the history of the award, which dates back to 1949, Virginia is one of just eight States to have at least 20 different cities be honored. Virginia has 20, neighboring North Carolina has had 38 and California leads the way with more than 50.