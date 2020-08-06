WATCH NOW: Danville highlights health equity programs in pitch for All-America City Award

City leaders are hoping the strength of three community achievement and health equity programs can help Danville in its quest to earn the All-America City Award, administered each year to 10 localities across the country by the nonprofit National Civic League.
As one of 20 finalists for the honor, Danville officials will pitch the city on Aug. 18 during a virtual conference before a panel of national judges. The National Civic League looks to recognize communities that have implemented inclusive and effective methods to address critical challenges.
Danville City Manager Ken Larking said even reaching this stage of the competition is a noteworthy accomplishment.
“It’s a great honor for the city of Danville to be considered as a finalist,” he said. “Even getting to this point is great. Of course we want to be named an All-America City, and I think we have an excellent chance to do that.”
Danville representatives were originally invited to compete in June in Denver to make their pitch, but that event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, finalists are being judged on their ability to create healthy communities, especially for populations with poorer health records.
With that criteria in mind, Danville officials are choosing to highlight its Fit Mobile program, the Community Health Worker initiative and the Danville Youth Health Equity Leadership Institute — known as YHELI.
On Thursday in City Council chambers, city and program personnel held a short presentation of the Fit Mobile pitch, which included the program’s first intern, Bradley Jefferson, recounting his personal growth in the role as Fit Mobile grew along with him.
Fit Mobile operates under the umbrella of Danville Parks and Recreation and offers on-site fitness and nutrition classes in six neighborhoods around the city. The goal is to reduce the barriers, such as finances and transportation, that can sometimes limit participation in wellness activities.
Jefferson said through his experience with Fit Mobile, he came to see that “Danville is a community that’s here for you, and partners in the community work together.”
He continued: “Without Fit Mobile, I wouldn’t have found my passion or got a full-time job. That’s why Danville is home.”
Jefferson now serves as the sports and athletics coordinator for Danville Parks and Recreation.
The founding of Fit Mobile in 2016 was an attempt to address the accessibility gaps for certain populations in the city, said Jason Bookheimer, the division director of community recreation. For that reason, it made sense to include the program as part of the All-America City Award pitch.
“This year’s focus for the application was actually health equity and community engagement, so when we started looking at that application process, we knew that Fit Mobile was the perfect fit,” he said.
Also included in Danville’s pitch will be the work of the YHELI program, which works to empower students to graduate high school on time and plan for the future, and the Community Health Worker initiative, which strives to improve residents’ access to health care and social services.
All three programs combine, Larking believes, to state a firm case for Danville as an All-America City. He said he is most proud of the partnership residents have made with government leaders to create a diverse set of programs to work, in their own ways, toward a common goal.
“To me, I think it’s outstanding that a community of our size, resourced the way it is, is able to have the creativity, the ability and the willingness to put forth the effort to make that happen,” Larking said.
Danville was last named as an All-America City Award winner in 1977. Roanoke, a six-time selection, is also a finalist this year. Roanoke last earned the honor in 2017.
In the history of the award, which dates back to 1949, Virginia is one of just eight States to have at least 20 different cities be honored. Virginia has 20, neighboring North Carolina has had 38 and California leads the way with more than 50.
Larking said that when he sees an All-America City sign while visiting or driving through past winning cities, he sees that honor as an indication that the city is committed to “making improvements for the betterment of their citizens.”
He sees the honor not only as a source of civic pride, but also as a means to boost economic possibilities in the city and convince more families to move to town.
“When we’re recruiting a business or trying to attract residents to come live here in Danville,” he said, “they’ll know there’s a good quality of life here for them and that they can be successful in whatever they want to do. It’ll mean a lot to us if we win the award.”
