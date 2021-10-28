Watch now: Danville hospital header: Despite diversion status, seek emergency care when needed

Of those 30 patients hospitalized with the virus, 80% are unvaccinated, said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health.

“I think that speaks to the necessity of getting that vaccine," she said, continuing to stress to the roughly 45% of Dan River Region adults still not fully vaccinated that now is the time to roll up their sleeves for the shots of protection.

When someone comes into either hospital facility, they will be asked about their COVID-19 vaccination status as a routine medical question, Gunn-Nolan explained.

“I want to be really clear, so the public understands," she said. "Our necessity in getting this information is really one, so we can document it, and two, so we can understand your risk."

Vaccination status will not impact the care a patient receives, she explained. They do the same thing for other vaccines like the flu.

The hospital continues to recommend residents wear face masks, practice good hand hygiene and socially distance. However, it's the vaccine that holds the key the winter months.

“Getting vaccinated and having your family vaccinated makes for small gatherings a lot safer and a lot less risky," she said.

Larson also pointed that out that Gunn-Nolan and other hospital leaders are willing to speak to local organizations — large and small — about getting the shots and vaccine hesitancy. For more information, email sovah@lpnt.net or call 434-799-2156.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.