Watch now: Danville hospital header: Despite diversion status, seek emergency care when needed

Staffing issues and high patient volumes continue to plague Sovah Health in Danville and Martinsville, but hospital leaders stress residents should still come there when an emergency arises.
Alan Larson, CEO of Sovah Health, addressed the community concern of diverting patients in a Wednesday video update.
“All hospitals, from time to time, go on emergency diversion,” Larson explained. That includes large academic centers and small community hospitals.
“It’s a way to try to decompress when a whole bunch of people come to the emergency department at the same time,” he said.
In Danville and Martinsville, limited staffing is added to that mix making it necessary for both facilities to use the so-called diversion status over the last few weeks.
When a hospital is on diversion, it generally means it won't accept an incoming medical transport. Instead, it will divert that patient to another facility.
Since diversion status can change hour-by-hour it isn't revealed to the public. Instead, emergency medical transport providers are advised when a diversion is occurring.
Regardless of status, Larson said if someone is having a medical emergency, they should come to the hospital.
“The community, when you need care and seek care, should use the emergency department and not determine whether there’s a diversion status to decide whether to come to the hospital," he explained.
If a resident is having chest pains or shows signs of a stroke, there should be no hesitation in coming to the hospital. Employees there have the ability to prioritize and take care of emergency needs as they arise.
Diversion also impacts volunteer rescue agencies, especially in a locality as geographically large as Pittsylvania County. For example, if the Danville and Gretna emergency departments are on diversion, that may mean volunteers have to transport a patient to Lynchburg or North Carolina, adding hours to running what ordinarily would be a routine rescue call.
A mass exodus of medical professionals is impacting health care centers around the state and nation. It started earlier this year with many experts citing burnout from the coronavirus pandemic. Last week's report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute warned that COVID-19 and the flu — combined with staffing struggles — could push state hospitals to capacity in the winter months.
Following a decline in local COVID-19 infections, both campuses of Sovah Health were treating about 30 patients Wednesday who had tested positive for the virus, a 25% decrease from two weeks ago.
Southside was slower than the rest of the state to see the retreat of daily COVID-19 cases. Danville and Pittsylvania County are averaging about 21 new COVID-19 cases reported a day, a dramatic drop from the 78 daily infections added in mid-September.
Of those 30 patients hospitalized with the virus, 80% are unvaccinated, said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health.
“I think that speaks to the necessity of getting that vaccine," she said, continuing to stress to the roughly 45% of Dan River Region adults still not fully vaccinated that now is the time to roll up their sleeves for the shots of protection.
When someone comes into either hospital facility, they will be asked about their COVID-19 vaccination status as a routine medical question, Gunn-Nolan explained.
“I want to be really clear, so the public understands," she said. "Our necessity in getting this information is really one, so we can document it, and two, so we can understand your risk."
Vaccination status will not impact the care a patient receives, she explained. They do the same thing for other vaccines like the flu.
The hospital continues to recommend residents wear face masks, practice good hand hygiene and socially distance. However, it's the vaccine that holds the key the winter months.
“Getting vaccinated and having your family vaccinated makes for small gatherings a lot safer and a lot less risky," she said.
Larson also pointed that out that Gunn-Nolan and other hospital leaders are willing to speak to local organizations — large and small — about getting the shots and vaccine hesitancy. For more information, email sovah@lpnt.net or call 434-799-2156.