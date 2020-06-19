WATCH NOW: Danville Juneteenth Extravaganza 'showcases a beam of light in the African community'

Several hundred people gathered inside and outside of Hope Church on Friday evening for a Juneteenth Extravaganza.
With traditional African music, an expo for local Black-owned businesses and a food truck, the event was intended to celebrate Juneteenth, which is the day the last slaves in the United States were freed.
"When you think about everything that's happening in the world... it's important that we find a beam of light," said Reginald Jeffries, a 22-year-old Danville native who helped organize the event.
"I think today really showcases a beam of light in the African community."