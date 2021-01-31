WATCH NOW: Danville, Pittsylvania County schools closed Monday as icing worries linger

While some snow, sleet and freezing rain fell Saturday night and Sunday morning in the Dan River Region, the area was spared the worst of the winter storm.

However, lingering icy conditions and refreezing worries forced both Danville Public Schools and Pittsylvania County Schools to close Monday. In Danville, employees were instructed not to report to work. In addition, meal distribution will be closed.

In Pittsyvalnia County, it will be a remote learning day for students and instructional staff. All other staff members are asked to follow "Plan E 10."

Early Sunday, Danville Public Works reported main thoroughfares were wet, with slush in areas. Sleet and freezing rain left a build-up — in residential streets — of ice that fell overnight, according to a news release from the city.

Snow began falling 10 p.m. Saturday and lasted for about an hour, covering the ground with snow. Sleet and freezing rain came at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, and public works started spreading salt on the main thoroughfares, according to the news release.

Rain continued to fall Sunday morning, with crews monitoring street conditions and spreading additional salt or sand as needed.