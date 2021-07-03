WATCH NOW: Danville, Pittsylvania County vaccine rates may be higher. One reason: Shot figures don't cross state lines.

In stair-step fashion, as the age range climbs, the percent of residents rolling up their sleeves to get a dose of protection also steadily increases. About 66% of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents in their 70s are fully vaccinated.

To address the issue with younger adults not taking shots, the local health district is working on an "education strategy," Garrett said.

"The key strategy will be pushing out education on the COVID-19 vaccines, so that everyone can make an informed decision," he told the newspaper.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tracking

Throughout the pandemic, the Virginia Department of Health has aimed to provide detailed information based on where a person lives. This is performed to show a community-by-community snapshot of the current state of the pandemic with cases, deaths and vaccinations.

Sometimes with the fast reporting — a new avenue for health officials brought about by COVID-19 — that means a routine review process may be delayed by weeks or months to ensure the data is properly categorized. When health officials pour over data, they may discover some information was listed in the wrong locality.