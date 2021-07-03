WATCH NOW: Danville, Pittsylvania County vaccine rates may be higher. One reason: Shot figures don't cross state lines.

The possibility of unreported COVID-19 vaccinations could be a shot in the data arm for the Dan River Region's dismal inoculation rates.
Currently, only 45% of Danville adults — 42% in Pittsylvania County — are fully vaccinated against the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to information from the Virginia Department of Health. Those figures severely fall behind the state's rate of 61% of adults fully protected.
When factoring in children, the rates are even more dim. About 35% of those living in the city are fully vaccinated. That figure is 35% for Pittsylvania County.
However, since data-tracking systems don't talk to each other, those figures don't include residents who ventured across the state line to receive a shot.
"Based on our experience, we can see that our numbers may be underreported due to those possibly being vaccinated in North Carolina," Chris Garrett, the health emergency coordinator with the local health district, told the Register & Bee. "There have been several instances during the initial vaccination campaign that some had gone into North Carolina for a COVID-19 vaccination."
Vaccinations aren't reported into a centralized system that crisscrosses state lines. For example, if a Danville resident went to North Carolina for to receive a shot, Virginia officials have no way to know, so that data isn't included in the current percentages.
All states have what's known as immunization information systems to track vaccinations of residents. However, those systems share information, and even health officials do not have access to another states' records.
However, details from states are fed into a federal database. Garrett explained local health officials are working to get access to the federal-level data so they can see if area residents received vaccinations in North Carolina to boost the percentages locally.
In addition to going to another state, if a resident received a shot at a federal entity — like the Veterans Administration — the state also didn't receive notification, so it's not recorded at the local level.
Demographics
The 20-29 age group represents the largest percentage of unvaccinated adults in Danville and Pittsylvania County, a trend that also extends to the state and national levels.
"Currently, there is no known specific reason for the 20-29 age group having a lower rate," Garrett said. "Vaccine hesitancy is probably our biggest obstacle across the board."
In the local district, only 22% of residents in their 20s are fully vaccinated, which means they've either received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or just one shot of the Johnson and Johnson version.
In stair-step fashion, as the age range climbs, the percent of residents rolling up their sleeves to get a dose of protection also steadily increases. About 66% of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents in their 70s are fully vaccinated.
To address the issue with younger adults not taking shots, the local health district is working on an "education strategy," Garrett said.
"The key strategy will be pushing out education on the COVID-19 vaccines, so that everyone can make an informed decision," he told the newspaper.
Tracking
Throughout the pandemic, the Virginia Department of Health has aimed to provide detailed information based on where a person lives. This is performed to show a community-by-community snapshot of the current state of the pandemic with cases, deaths and vaccinations.
Sometimes with the fast reporting — a new avenue for health officials brought about by COVID-19 — that means a routine review process may be delayed by weeks or months to ensure the data is properly categorized. When health officials pour over data, they may discover some information was listed in the wrong locality.
That happened this week when a death was removed from the COVID-19 database in Danville. This change, as explained by the health department's division of surveillance and investigation, was because the fatality was assigned to a local long-term care facility's address. Since the person's home address was outside the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, the death was removed from the Danville's logs to the proper locality, which wasn't specified by the health department.
In June, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District’s COVID-19 death toll grew by a net one despite six new deaths having been added to the database. The reason: five fatalities also were subtracted.
Current state
Experts have said the pandemic will shift from widespread problems in a state to localized spots of community outbreaks. That's apparent by looking at a federal map of risks that have neighboring localities at opposite ends of the spectrum, including the Dan River Region.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Pittsylvania County is at the highest level — on a 4-tier system — of COVID-19 community spread. The county is averaging about three new infections a day, an increase from just a case per day in mid-June.
On the flip side, a CDC map shows Danville's residents are at the lowest risk of contracting the virus. Danville is seeing about one new COVID-19 case added a day, down from about two in mid-June.
By the numbers, caseloads are up 66% in the county over a 7-day period and the positivity rate has increased to 10%. That means 1-in-10 people who have a COVID-19 test yield a positive result. When the positivity rate rises about 5%, the CDC believe the virus is not under control in a community.
Danville has a 2.3% positivity rate, according to the CDC.
Compared to the height of the pandemic, the local caseloads are dramatically lower. However, it's possible many cases are being undetected since people can contract COVID-19 and show no symptoms.
"It is also possible that others may have symptoms but the symptoms present similarly to other infections, and they do not get tested for COVID-19," the state health department's data response team wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. "It is important to contact a healthcare provider if they have symptoms for COVID-19 or get tested for COVID-19."
Delta variant
As of Friday, the Delta variant of COVID-19 had not been found in Danville and Pittsylvania County, the state health department reported, but it's still causing a worry to Virginia experts.
"The Delta variant is a variant of concern based on evidence indicating increased transmissibility, or the ability to spread more easily between people," the data response team said. "However, studies do indicate that vaccines authorized for use in the United States are effective against this variant,"
Reducing the spread of infection will slow the emergency of variants, the team stressed.
Fourth fun
Last year, many Independence Day celebrations were curtailed by fears of the fast-spreading coronavirus. This year, with restrictions a thing of the past, traditions have returned and more people are traveling to celebrate America's birthday.
But the health department warns those who are unvaccinated — or just particularly vaccinated — are at risk for catching the infection.
"When celebrating the Fourth of July, people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated should continue to take precautions," the data team wrote in an email. "Wearing a mask in accordance with CDC recommendations and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, prioritizing outdoor activities (to increase ventilation), keeping distance from others, and washing hands frequently are all ways to celebrate the holiday more safely."