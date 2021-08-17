WATCH NOW: Danville police pray for officer on ventilator battling COVID-19

“She’s a great worker, well-liked within the department and within the community,” said Lt. Paul Deel.

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth said of Jones during an interview, “She can be called ‘reliable’ and ‘dependable.’”

In holding the event, the department wanted to gather everyone together to pray and bring comfort to the family, Booth said.

“She needs us to be there with her,” Booth said during the event. “She needs us to pray with her, regardless of your faith, regardless of your beliefs. She needs your support and guidance and so does the family.”

Officer H. Hopkins told the Register & Bee that Jones helped train her last year.

“She’s a very caring person,” said Hopkins, who has been with the department for two years. “She goes above and beyond to help people.”

Jones is a vital part of the force, Hopkins said.

“We’re really just hoping she pulls through this,” she said. “She’s such a great asset.”

Olympia Strange, who works for Danville Social Services, said she attended the event because “were in this faith walk together and I believe in the power of prayer.”