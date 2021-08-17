WATCH NOW: Danville police pray for officer on ventilator battling COVID-19

Danville police officer Bonnie Jones is in the hospital at Sovah Health-Danville fighting for her life against COVID-19.
Doctors have said the chances of survival for the 46-year-old are zero without advanced treatment at another hospital that has special equipment, her mother Sandra Irvin said.
“That was three days ago,” Irvin said.
Jones, who tested positive July 29, is on a ventilator and has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks.
Tuesday morning, residents, city officials and members of the Danville Police Department held a prayer event for Jones in front of the James F. Ingram Justice Center on Patton Street.
“She stands in need of a touch right now,” said the Rev. Dr. Ernest M. Coppage, a Danville Police Department chaplain, during his prayer. “Oh God, go there and touch her body as she battles with this virus, oh God.”
Ashtyn Foddrell, the department’s community relations liaison, said the department wanted the community to see the force cares for her.
“She is very ill and in the hospital and so we wanted to do something to show that the police department is thinking about her and wants to pray for her,” Foddrell said during an interview before the event.
A nearly 17-year member of the department, Jones has been with the force since November 2004.
“She’s a great worker, well-liked within the department and within the community,” said Lt. Paul Deel.
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth said of Jones during an interview, “She can be called ‘reliable’ and ‘dependable.’”
In holding the event, the department wanted to gather everyone together to pray and bring comfort to the family, Booth said.
“She needs us to be there with her,” Booth said during the event. “She needs us to pray with her, regardless of your faith, regardless of your beliefs. She needs your support and guidance and so does the family.”
Officer H. Hopkins told the Register & Bee that Jones helped train her last year.
“She’s a very caring person,” said Hopkins, who has been with the department for two years. “She goes above and beyond to help people.”
Jones is a vital part of the force, Hopkins said.
“We’re really just hoping she pulls through this,” she said. “She’s such a great asset.”
Olympia Strange, who works for Danville Social Services, said she attended the event because “were in this faith walk together and I believe in the power of prayer.”
“It’s important for us to come together and to trust in the God that we serve to be able to be the healer that Bonnie needs him to be,” Strange said after the event.
Calling her daughter “a sweet soul,” Irvin said Jones loves her job, enjoys camping at the beach and has a soft spot for animals. She has a 14-year-old Chihuahua, Taz, that she picked up from the pound when the dog was a puppy.
“On the job, she’s helped so many people with their lost pets,” Irvin said.
Jones grew up in Brosville and graduated from Tunstall High School. She is not vaccinated, Irvin said.
Irvin said that Jones needs to be connected to an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine, which would give her a 10% chance of survival.
The machine works to allow the blood to bypass the heart and lungs, allowing the organs to rest and heal, according to the Mayo Clinic website.
“ECMO is used in critical care situations, when your heart and lungs need help so that you can heal,” the site states. “It may be used in care for COVID-19, ARDS and other infections.”
Not all hospitals have such equipment, Irvin said. Jones has been rejected by 16 hospitals for the treatment, she said.
“I’ve just left it to God,” Irvin said. “He can heal her and he knows where she’s at.”