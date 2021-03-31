WATCH NOW: Danville records another COVID-19 death as cases level out

Another Danville resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 31 fatalities listed in March.

The latest — a woman 80 or older — appeared in a Tuesday morning update from the Virginia Department of Health. However, the death likely occurred weeks earlier because of a meticulous process health officials use to verify a death was caused by COVID-19.

There have been 198 lives lost in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The first was reported March 25, 2020, a few weeks after life started drastically changing, and the impacts are still being felt daily.

The health district is averaging about 13 new COVID-19 cases per day, a vast drop from the triple-digit caseloads in January. The current 7-day rolling average compares to late September. After declining for several weeks, Virginia is seeing more than 1,400 new infections per day, an elevation compared to 1,300 per day in mid-March.

One model from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute suggests another surge could happen in Virginia as more virus variants take hold residents relax pandemic prevention protocols.