WATCH NOW: Danville records two more COVID-19 deaths; cases, hospitalizations decline

Hospitalizations have also decreased at Sovah Health-Danville to 32 on Wednesday, compared to 46 virus patients on Jan. 20, a decrease of about 30%. With another 19 patients at its Martinsville campus, the health system is currently treating 51 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

With the decline in COVID-19 patients, Danville campus has resumed elective and non-urgent surgical cases that were postponed due to the surge, the hospital announced Wednesday.

Positivity and testing

Even with fewer cases, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's positivity rate is at 17%. That figure calculates the number of positive results against the number of overall tests administered and is often used to gauge community spread.

The University of Virginia considers a rate over 15% an indicator some infections are being missed.

The statewide rate is down to 11.3%. Even with the decline in the commonwealth's overall figure, the virus continues to spread rapidly, though not at the post-holiday pace. Health experts say any figure above a 5% positivity shows COVID-19 is not controlled in a community.

Fewer people in Danville and Pittsylvania County are being tested for the virus, health department records show. Currently, about 309 tests are performed daily in the local district. That's down from 445 per day in mid-January. Health officials believe a robust testing system is a key factor in controlling the pandemic because some people may carry the virus and show no symptoms. That means they are unknowingly spreading it to others.