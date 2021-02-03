WATCH NOW: Danville records two more COVID-19 deaths; cases, hospitalizations decline

At a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are showing a decline, the still rampant virus has claimed the lives of two more Danville residents.
Those deaths — two women 80 or older — may have occurred weeks earlier because of a somewhat delayed process of identify fatalities. Generally, health officials wait to receive a death certificate identifying COVID-19 as the case before placing the information into an online database.
Wednesday's death bring the toll to 114 for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Fatalities, just like cases, are tracked by an individual's official place of residence.
Wednesday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|3,704
|68
|197
|Pittsylvania County
|4,179
|46
|146
|Halifax County
|2,065
|53
|42
|Mecklenburg County
|1,805
|46
|72
|Henry County
|3,787
|75
|253
|Martinsville
|1,392
|36
|116
|Virginia
|513,339
|21,638
|6,575
Across Danville and Pittsylvania County, 44 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were added to the log books Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,883.
After a record-breaking January — 2,857 infections were added in that month alone — cases are declining from the post-holiday surge. The local figures were on a steady drop since mid-January but started to tick back upward last week. Now that short-lived climb has reversed.
As of Wednesday, the local district was recording about 56 new cases a day, down dramatically from Friday's 7-day average of 101.
Even with the staggering caseload in January, only a dozen deaths were recorded. Experts have explained that deaths are a lagging indicator in the pandemic.
Hospitalizations have also decreased at Sovah Health-Danville to 32 on Wednesday, compared to 46 virus patients on Jan. 20, a decrease of about 30%. With another 19 patients at its Martinsville campus, the health system is currently treating 51 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
With the decline in COVID-19 patients, Danville campus has resumed elective and non-urgent surgical cases that were postponed due to the surge, the hospital announced Wednesday.
Positivity and testing
Even with fewer cases, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's positivity rate is at 17%. That figure calculates the number of positive results against the number of overall tests administered and is often used to gauge community spread.
The University of Virginia considers a rate over 15% an indicator some infections are being missed.
The statewide rate is down to 11.3%. Even with the decline in the commonwealth's overall figure, the virus continues to spread rapidly, though not at the post-holiday pace. Health experts say any figure above a 5% positivity shows COVID-19 is not controlled in a community.
Fewer people in Danville and Pittsylvania County are being tested for the virus, health department records show. Currently, about 309 tests are performed daily in the local district. That's down from 445 per day in mid-January. Health officials believe a robust testing system is a key factor in controlling the pandemic because some people may carry the virus and show no symptoms. That means they are unknowingly spreading it to others.