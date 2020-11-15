WATCH NOW: Danville Science Center unveils new exhibits to much fanfare from children and adults alike

After more than a year of planning, the Danville Science Center opened the doors to its new "Water" and "Go!" exhibits on Saturday, revealing a colorful and interactive scientific playground for all ages.

The facility also opened its Creativity Lab, which offers guests an introduction to STEM projects. In all, guests are able to explore about 10,000 square feet of new programming.

On Saturday morning, children and their parents roamed the downstairs "Water" exhibit, taking part in a rain maze, learning about how water freezes or becomes condensation or standing in awe of the 2,406 stacked water bottles that help visualize water conservation or usage data with LED and RGB lights.

Upstairs in the "Go!" exhibit, guests learned about the intersection of machines, physics and the biology of the human body through a series of interactive activities. In one corner, children pulled on ropes in an attempt to lift their siblings standing on a nearby platform, and in another corner they could learn about arcs and trajectory with the help of a basketball hoop.

On Saturday at least, the exhibits appeared to be informative and interesting to parents while the lights, sounds, colors and activities transported their children to a new level of excitement regarding what science can be.

