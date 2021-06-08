WATCH NOW: Danville sees very low turnout in Democratic primary

Precincts in Danville reported just double-digit turnout for the statewide Democratic primary by mid-day Tuesday.

Just 46 voters had cast their ballots at Ballou Park precinct by 10:30 a.m., said election official Trina McLaughlin. There are 3,326 registered voters in that precinct.

Over at the Schoolfield Elementary School precinct, a mere 20 — out of 2,194 registered voters — had voted by around 11 a.m., said precinct chief Joe Mahoney.

Bonner Middle School saw 30 voters by just before noon, said precinct chief Thomas Betts. The Bonner precinct has 2,574 registered voters.

Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters chose who they wanted to get the Democratic nomination for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Democratic candidates for governor included Terry McAuliffe, Justin Fairfax, Jennifer McLellan, Jennifer Carroll Foy and Lee Carter.

The winner of the gubernatorial primary will face Republican Glenn Youngkin, who was chosen as the GOP nominee by a drive-thru convention May 8.