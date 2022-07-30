Watch now: Danville's God’s Pit Crew asks for donations to send to Kentucky flood victims

God’s Pit Crew — a Danville-based disaster relief organization — is calling on the local community for donations as the group responds to yet another destructive flood.

The group is specifically asking for toilet paper, paper towels, water and washcloths to fill its signature Blessing Buckets it sends to places in despair.

After rallying to the aid of people in southwestern Virginia following punishing floods, God's Pit Crew is now mobilizing efforts to help with the deadly deluge of rain in eastern Kentucky.

As of Friday, the local organization had sent three tractor-trailer loads of supplies to Whitesburg, Kentucky, a news release stated. God's Pit Crew is working to assess the situation there. As the waters recede, leaders will make a decision to send a team that way to help.

“We are so grateful for the support of our community helping us respond to numerous recent natural disasters," said God's Pit Crew President Randy Johnson.

Residents who would like to make a donation of small/standard rolls of toilet paper, paper towels (no mega or triple rolls), new washcloths, bottled water, deodorant, and canned and non-perishable food may bring the supplies to the Parkland entrance of the warehouse located on 132 Parkland Drive in Danville starting Monday.

Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. To sponsor Blessing Buckets for $35 each, visit godspitcrew.org/blessingbuckets.

"You are God’s Pit Crew," Johnson said of the help from the community. "Thank you from all of us at God’s Pit Crew as we work to provide hope, healing and restoration to those impacted by these recent, devastating floods.”

On Friday, the group's response team was wrapping up two weeks of work helping victims in southwestern Virginia, a news release stated. In August, God's Pit Crew plans to rebuild three homes in Kentucky and Tennessee following tornadoes there.