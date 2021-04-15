WATCH NOW: Danville's youngest school board member puts on badge for police force to 'be in the trenches'

"I was thinking, 'What is school going to look like?'" he said.

He missed working with kids and families and didn't believe he could make much of a difference through virtual learning or teaching.

"I had a conversation with [Danville Police Chief] Scott Booth to find out what policing looked like," he said.

Graves admired Booth's community engagement initiative he implemented under the Danville Police Department. He was also taken with Booth's enthusiasm for making a difference, a passion that Graves also had.

"They both lined up," Graves said.

He went on ride-alongs with police to see what law enforcement was like.

"I wanted to be in the trenches myself," Graves said.

Booth, in a prepared statement, said he was excited to have Graves as a police officer and pointed out his background in public service.

"Ty'Quan has a proven track record of public service and will be an invaluable asset to our organization as we continue to build trust and legitimacy in our neighborhoods and build a safer Danville,” Booth said.