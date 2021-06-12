WATCH NOW: Data show younger residents shy away from vaccines in Dan River Region

Both localities are far behind the state's 47% vaccination rate.

"There are a variety of reasons that residents may not have gotten vaccinated, and it differs from person to person," Lorrie Andrew-Spear, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee when asked if scheduling was a larger factor over vaccine hesitancy. "Pittsylvania/Danville Health District is focusing on educating those who may not have been vaccinated yet and is willing to answer questions from anyone who has them in order to help them make the decision to get vaccinated, and can assist them with finding a vaccine location near them."

Andrew-Spear said the district is examining data in areas for what she calls "higher opportunities for vaccinations." Currently, there's no information available on possible pockets of extremely low vaccination rates. For example, it's not known if there's one particular community in the county or neighborhood in the city where an overwhelming majority of residents are unvaccinated.

Those health leaders continue to deploy outreach measures in an effort to deliver more shots to more arms. To that end, the health district has offered vaccine clinics to any group — churches, civic and educational — that's interested.