WATCH NOW: Data show younger residents shy away from vaccines in Dan River Region

There's one trend that's clear when examining COVID-19 vaccination data in Danville and Pittsylvania County: younger residents are shying away from getting the shots.
As of Friday, 75% of people 70-79 in the city and county have had at least one dose. On the flip side, only a quarter of those in the 20-29 age group have received at least one shot of the vaccine to protect from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The percentages of those with shots gradually increases up the age-range scale.
When it comes to gender, more women — 44% — in Danville and Pittsylvania County have been vaccinated, compared to only 36% of men.
By the numbers
|Age
|Vaccination rate
|10 to 19
|12%
|20 to 29
|25%
|30 to 30
|33%
|40 to 49
|39%
|50 to 59
|49%
|60 to 69
|66%
|70 to 79
|75%
|80-plus
|70%
Data also break down individuals by race, but because a large number of residents — more than 14,000 — did not list an ethnicity, those percentages may not be as accurate. Even so, the Latino population appears to be the race with with most vaccinations, at 35%.
The general waves with vaccines surrounding ages are similar across the Virginia, but Danville and Pittsylvania County considerably lag behind state rates. In Danville, 34% of the population is fully vaccinated, meaning they've received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or just one shot of the Johnson and Johnson version. Pittsylvania County's fully vaccinated rate is at 33%.
Both localities are far behind the state's 47% vaccination rate.
"There are a variety of reasons that residents may not have gotten vaccinated, and it differs from person to person," Lorrie Andrew-Spear, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee when asked if scheduling was a larger factor over vaccine hesitancy. "Pittsylvania/Danville Health District is focusing on educating those who may not have been vaccinated yet and is willing to answer questions from anyone who has them in order to help them make the decision to get vaccinated, and can assist them with finding a vaccine location near them."
Andrew-Spear said the district is examining data in areas for what she calls "higher opportunities for vaccinations." Currently, there's no information available on possible pockets of extremely low vaccination rates. For example, it's not known if there's one particular community in the county or neighborhood in the city where an overwhelming majority of residents are unvaccinated.
Those health leaders continue to deploy outreach measures in an effort to deliver more shots to more arms. To that end, the health district has offered vaccine clinics to any group — churches, civic and educational — that's interested.
But they are continuing to look for partners. The overall goal is to bring the vaccine closer to the residents so location isn't a hindrance.
Future plans
"The Health District is currently planning for additional targeted community outreach efforts," Andrew-Spear said without divulging any details on those endeavors.
"Pittsylvania/Danville Health District is looking into all possibilities for making it easy for community members to be vaccinated. In addition, there are increasing opportunities in the area for residents to be vaccinated at their convenience and on their schedules, such as local and chain pharmacies and primary care providers."
Vendor-operated mobile vaccination units recently launched around the state. Those rolled through the Dan River Region at specific locations like a community car show, churches and fire departments. While none are currently scheduled in the region, the health department said the mobile units remain an option in the future.
"The mobile clinics are one of several strategies the Pittsylvania/Danville Health District has used to help our community members receive the vaccine closer to where they work, live, play and pray," Andrew-Spear told the Register & Bee.
As of Friday, 12% of the 10-19 age group have received at least one dose of a vaccine. The health department conducted another Pfizer vaccine clinic Saturday at the former J.C. Penney store. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone 12 and older.
The stats
Only an average of two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported daily in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. That's the lowest figure since late May 2020 and mirrors state and national trends of plummeting infection rates.
Also down is the local positivity rate, now at 4.6%. The rate measures the positive results against the overall number of tested given on a particular date. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the rate be below 5% to show the virus is under control in a community.
Both Danville and Pittsylvania County were classified by the CDC on Friday with a moderate level of COVID-19 transmission. That's the second-lowest category on a 4-tier system the CDC uses to gauge the spread of the virus.
About half of Virginia is in that moderate level, and about 25% of the state is listed in the lowest possible tier of community spread. There are eight localities — including Campbell County, just north of Pittsylvania — with the highest risk for COVID-19 transmission.
Even with fewer virus cases being reported, health officials continue to urge non-vaccinated residents to wear masks and remain socially distant. Those without shots are the most vulnerable for catching COVID-19.