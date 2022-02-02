Watch now: Details emerge in deadly plane crash in Ringgold

“We believe the accident happened probably a minute or so later,” NTSB Air Safety Investigator Lynn Spencer told reporters during a news conference at the fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon.

A pilot, who has not been publicly identified, died in the crash that occurred about a half-mile west of the fairgrounds in a heavily wooded area off Cardwell Lane.

The operator of the 1977 Cessna 310R airplane was Sol Aerial Surveys, Spencer said.

“On behalf of the NTSB, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the friends and family and colleagues of the [victim] of this tragic accident,” said Spencer, with the NTSB’s Eastern Regional Office in Ashburn.

The NTSB is in the preliminary part of its investigation and will be at the crash site for about two to four days, Spencer said.

The Virginia State Police, Ringgold Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Pittsylvania County Public Safety and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation, she said.

Ringgold Volunteer Fire & Rescue Chief Mike Neal gave an account of the minutes after receiving a call of a small aircraft down at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday.

The area where the plane crashed was thick woods and crews tried to access the crash site by dirt roads that narrowed down to pathways, Neal said. There was also a creek.

“We had three four-wheel-drive pickups at the entrances to three different dirt roads,” Neal said.

Ringgold Fire & Rescue personnel took its Gator, a four-wheel drive ATV, to get to the site he said.

“It was probably three- or four-tenths of a mile into the woods [off Cardwell Lane],” Neal said. “A small road became a path and went into total thickets.”

Crews arrived at the area about 10 minutes after receiving the call, but it took nearly a half-hour after being dispatched to find the wreckage, Neal said.

The victim was found near the plane, he said.

An ambulance from Ringgold Fire and Rescue also responded, and the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Public Safety, the NTSB and the FAA were also on the scene, Neal said.

“As far as I know, there were no eyewitnesses” to the crash, he said.

At around 10:03 a.m., the plane departed Danville Regional Airport and climbed to about 2,300 feet before beginning a descent in the southeastern direction, Spencer said.

“The last radar track shows the aircraft at about 1,100” at about 10:06 a.m. before the plane crashed about a minute later, she said.

The debris field left by the crash is about 125 yards long, she said.

“For the next few days, we are going to be here on scene collecting evidence and trying to talk to witnesses,” Spencer said.

A preliminary report with additional information will come out in about two weeks, she said. A factual report, followed by a probable cause determination, will be issued in about 12 to 18 months.

“This is a very highly fragmented debris field,” she said. “It’s a lot of small pieces that will take a little bit longer to really document.”

Anyone who saw or heard anything can call the NTSB hotline at 866-328-6347 or send an email to witness@ntsb.gov.

As part of the investigation, the plane will be sent to Dover, Delaware, “where we will continue our examination of the aircraft,” Spencer said.

“We’re going to make sure we have all pieces of the aircraft,” she said. “We are going to look at failure modes, fracture surfaces. We’re going to be looking at the environment, the weather, the terrain.”

Whether the crash was caused by mechanical failure or human error is unknown, she said. The pilot was a commercial pilot, she said.

“We’re going to be looking at the pilot,” she said. “We’re going to be looking at his training, his qualifications, his ... experience, his fitness for duty, his health.”

Robert Katz, a commercial pilot and flight instructor in Dallas, said the Cessna 310R is a “very reliable airplane” if properly operated and maintained.

As for what he believed caused the crash, “My guess is it was an engine failure upon takeoff,” Katz said.

However, the older a plane gets, the more expensive it is to maintain, he said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.