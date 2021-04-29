WATCH NOW: Dignitaries welcome AeroFarms' facility to Pittsylvania County

AeroFarms breaks ground

Gov. Ralph Northam, U.S. Rep. Bob Good and various state and local officials were on hand for the festivities.

AeroFarms, based in Newark, N.J., will invest more than $53 million and hire at least 92 for the facility.

Northam praised the collaboration between Pittsylvania County and Danville to attract the project.

“It is because people put their politics aside and work together,” Northam said.

Aeroponic methods are used to grow such crops as leafy green vegetables at a rate said to be 390 times more productive than field-grown plants. It uses no soil, sunlight or chemicals and takes place indoors, where the environment is brought to the crops.

Vertical growing uses LED lighting and aeroponic mist on the vegetables in stacks that can reach as high as 40 feet. The mist soaks the vegetables’ roots with nutrients, water and oxygen, using 95% less water than field farming and 40% less than hydroponics, according to the company’s website.

AeroFarms co-founder and CEO David Rosenberg said the Dan River Region’s business-friendly environment and shovel- ready pad at the industrial park attracted his company.