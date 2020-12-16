WATCH NOW: Dismissing threat of COVID-19, Pittsylvania County supervisor Ronald Scearce labels Northam's restrictions as 'oppressive' and 'ridiculous'

Spillmann wrote social gatherings can, indeed, be helpful for mental and emotional health during the pandemic. But he added social “bubbles need to be kept small to be effective in protecting people inside the bubble, especially if there is a lot of COVID-19 activity in your community.”

He went on to write, even with precautions in place, “meeting with others in your social bubble does increase your risk for getting COVID-19.”

Scearce’s comments on Tuesday came in response to Melissa Powell, a Pittsylvania County resident, who urged the board of supervisors to reject enforcement of the new safety guidelines because they were, she said, “tyrannical.” Doing so would be following in the footsteps of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, which voted unanimously last week to oppose the restrictions.

'Lot of feedback'

On Wednesday, Scearce said he understood the source of frustration from county residents.

“We’ve got a governor who keeps putting these restrictions on us when I really haven’t seen the increase of deaths and the reasons why he has these lockdowns,” he said, “and it’s kind of irritating, and I’m getting a lot of feedback from my constituents that are upset with this stuff.”