WATCH NOW: Dismissing threat of COVID-19, Pittsylvania County supervisor Ronald Scearce labels Northam's restrictions as 'oppressive' and 'ridiculous'

Westover District Supervisor Ronald Scearce said during Tuesday’s Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting he would not abide by Gov. Ralph Northam’s latest restrictions on group size during his holiday gatherings.
Instead of seeing the mandate preventing groups larger than 10 as a measure used to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Scearce instead called Northam’s orders “oppressive” on Tuesday evening.
“For my family, we’re going to add some special civil disobedience traditions to our Christmas plans this year, and I plan on having as many of my extended family and friends that I can tolerate,” he said then. “And it will be without a mask. I hope the governor’s listening.”
Reached by telephone on Wednesday, Scearce doubled down on his stance by again calling the limits “oppressive” and “ridiculous.”
“My comments last [Tuesday] night, it was my own personal opinion. I didn’t tell anybody else to go out and do anything different than what they’re doing,” Scearce said Wednesday. “But I’m not gonna stop seeing my family over the Christmas season. And I’m not going to wear a mask in my own home.”
Mostly, he was dismissive of the threat posed by COVID-19.
“Somebody is going to have to prove to me what’s going on,” he said. “It’s flu season.”
Scearce did acknowledge “the virus definitely affects people with underlying health conditions” and the elderly, but he was not convinced of the need for such restrictive measures.
“I’m getting a little tired of the paper every day talking about COVID cases and scaring the crap out of people,” he said. “I wish you would start doing some good scientific research. That's what they told us from the beginning of this — go out and find the science.”
The science
Scearce, who is also the vice chair of the board of supervisors, assumed Virginia ranked near the bottom of COVID-19 cases among the 50 states.
“We’re probably 44 out of the 50 states. That means there's 43 other states that have higher COVID cases than we do,” he said.
But data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paint a different picture, one with Virginia solidly in the middle of the pack.
The CDC reports Virginia has had 25,111 cases reported in the past seven days — the 18th-highest among all states. Virginia has had 227 deaths in that span — 29th among the states.
“New daily case numbers are higher than they have been at any previous point in the pandemic,” Pittsylvania Danville Health District Director Scott Spillmann wrote in an email.
According to the CDC list of total cases since the start of the pandemic, Virginia ranks 22nd with more than 292,000 cases. Virginia has also had the 23rd-most deaths, with more than 4,500.
Scearce also cast doubt on just how overworked hospitals are in caring for COVID-19 patients.
He referenced data featured on the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association dashboard showing more than 6,700 open hospital beds across the state as of Wednesday. He said that was an indication of hospitals handling the number of patients easily.
“The reason the governor put these edicts in place is because there’s an increase in hospital intake, and that’s not the case,” Scearce said.
That same dashboard, though, shows 2,349 patients currently hospitalized with a positive test or a pending result. The all-time high for that metric is 2,361 and was reached earlier in December.
Spillmann made note of the great lengths hospital workers have gone to in caring for patients and wrote that sometimes providing that care can lead to stress, anxiety, guilt, fear, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Support Local Journalism
“People who work within the health care system have been called upon to respond and serve in extraordinary ways,” Spillmann wrote.
Sovah Health-Danville confirmed on Wednesday it was currently caring for 22 patients with COVID-19, an improvement from the all-time high of 29 from just a week earlier. There are also 18 COVID-19 patients at the Sovah Health-Martinsville campus.
Fifty-five staff members at the two hospitals are currently not reporting to work because they have tested positive, have been exposed to COVID-19 or are awaiting test results.
Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, the market chief medical officer at Sovah Health, said following guidance from the CDC and Virginia Department of Health is the best way for people to protect themselves and their loved ones. That guidance is centered on wearing a mask, frequently washing hands and avoiding large gatherings.
“While we all have personal opinions about COVID-19, we must listen to what our clinical experts tell us,” she wrote in an email. “We can’t stress enough how important it is for everyone in our community to practice these behaviors.”
Governor’s orders
On Dec. 10, when Northam introduced the newest precautions, the positivity rate across Virginia was 11%. As of Wednesday, it was 11.4% in Virginia and 15.5% in Pittsylvania County.
The mandate calls for all Virginians older than 5 to wear masks indoors when sharing space with other people, and that includes when hosting visitors, or when visiting others, in a private residence. Masks are also required outdoors when coming within 6 feet of other people.
Northam also implemented a stay-at-home order between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. The number of people allowed to gather in private or in public for socializing was also dropped down to 10.
Spillmann wrote social gatherings can, indeed, be helpful for mental and emotional health during the pandemic. But he added social “bubbles need to be kept small to be effective in protecting people inside the bubble, especially if there is a lot of COVID-19 activity in your community.”
He went on to write, even with precautions in place, “meeting with others in your social bubble does increase your risk for getting COVID-19.”
Scearce’s comments on Tuesday came in response to Melissa Powell, a Pittsylvania County resident, who urged the board of supervisors to reject enforcement of the new safety guidelines because they were, she said, “tyrannical.” Doing so would be following in the footsteps of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, which voted unanimously last week to oppose the restrictions.
'Lot of feedback'
On Wednesday, Scearce said he understood the source of frustration from county residents.
“We’ve got a governor who keeps putting these restrictions on us when I really haven’t seen the increase of deaths and the reasons why he has these lockdowns,” he said, “and it’s kind of irritating, and I’m getting a lot of feedback from my constituents that are upset with this stuff.”
Scearce’s view on the matter did not draw much of a reaction from his colleagues on the board on Tuesday or afterward. Nobody else explicitly mentioned the restrictions. When reached by email on Wednesday, County Administrator David Smitherman did not comment on whether or not Scearce’s comments were appropriate.
“These are opinion questions that are best directed to Mr. Scearce,” Smitherman wrote.
Chair Bob Warren did not reply to an email seeking comment.
Smitherman confirmed all members of the board of supervisors received an email from him on Monday detailing the extent of COVID-19’s effects on several county departments.
In the email, Smitherman said five departments had been affected in some way, causing many employees to work from home or on staggered shifts. By Tuesday’s meeting, it was seven departments.
“County government has absolutely felt the impact of the post-Thanksgiving surge,” Smitherman said during the meeting.
At the bottom of the email, Smitherman wrote: “Going forward, per Governor Northam’s Executive Order, a FACE MASK IS REQUIRED WHEN IN ALL COUNTY BUILDINGS until further notice.”
Scearce wore a face mask while standing for two brief honorary presentations at the start of Tuesday’s meeting, but he took it off while seated.
When asked on Wednesday why he did not plan to follow the terms of the new safety guidelines, Scearce said, “We live in a free country, don’t we?”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.