WATCH NOW: Elderly Danville man pulled from burning home in critical condition

When Fairfield Avenue resident Pat Wonner looked out her window, she saw two men looking up the street.
"I opened my front door and smelled smoke," Wonner said during an interview on the porch of a house across from a home that caught fire Thursday morning.
The blaze, reported at 9:12 a.m. at 49 Fairfield Ave. in Schoolfield, left an elderly man badly injured. He was taken to Sovah Health-Danville and transported to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill.
"He was in critical condition," said Deputy Fire Chief Tim Duffer. "He did have burns to his body."
Firefighters arrived to find the one-story home ablaze.
"We saw smoke and fire coming out of the house," Duffer said, adding that the fire was knocked down in less than five minutes and the man was quickly removed from the home.
One room sustained heavy fire damage, with smoke damage throughout the rest of the home, Duffer said.
Four engines and a ladder truck responded to the fire, said Assistant Fire Marshal Richie Guill. The Danville Life Saving Crew and the Danville Police Department also were on scene.
A neighbor tried to pull the man from the home before firefighters arrived. He had to get stitches in his arm after busting out a window during the unsuccessful attempt, Guill said.
At the scene on a sultry late-spring morning, firefighters could be seen taking a break after putting out the fire, removing gear and sitting down in the grass to drink bottled water and Gatorade to rest and hydrate amid the stifling heat.
Another neighbor, Dumetria Davis, lives next door to the man. She saw flames coming out of the windows of his home, she said.
"A man was trying to get him out of the house," Davis said.
Shannon Bryant, who lives down the street from the man, said, "I looked this way and started seeing black smoke."
The victim is a military veteran who would go on walks, Bryant said.
"He's a character," she said. "He's a good guy."