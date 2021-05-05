WATCH NOW: Even as COVID-19 cases drop, two more deaths recorded in Danville, Pittsylvania County

For the first time in two weeks — and amid steadily declining COVID-19 cases — the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has recorded two more fatalities from the novel coronavirus.
The new deaths appeared in a Wednesday morning update from the Virginia Department of Health based on figures received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, but they likely occurred weeks earlier. The health department does not list a death in a COVID-19 database until it can confirm the virus was a factor, so officials must wait for the death certificate to arrive.
The latest deaths were a man and woman: One person was in his or her 60s, and the other was in his or her 70s. One lived in Danville, the other in Pittsylvania County.
Few details beyond basic demographic data are ever made public when someone dies of COVID-19. The health department also never comments on deaths.
A total of 214 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents have been added to the death logs since the first fatality was recorded March 25, 2020.
The two new deaths come as COVID-19 infections have reached the lowest level since early July. The health district is averaging about nine new cases a day. Across the state, the 7-day rolling average is down to 912.
Even with the drop, the virus is still circulating in the community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Danville at in the highest risk category for COVID-19 spread. Pittsylvania County is considered to be at a substantial risk, the second-highest level in a 4-tier system.
A key metric for COVID-19 has moved in a positive direction for Danville and Pittsylvania County. On April 27, the positivity rate was 9.3%, which is calculated from the number of positive results against the overall tests administered. It’s a figure experts use to gauge for community spread. The latest rate has dropped to 7.5%. A figure above 5% shows the virus is not under control in a locality, the CDC reports.
Wednesday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,361
|135
|281
|Pittsylvania County
|5,503
|79
|239
|Halifax County
|2,790
|77
|78
|Mecklenburg County
|2,287
|66
|92
|Henry County
|4,521
|121
|343
|Martinsville
|1,585
|76
|155
|Virginia
|663,538
|10,844
|28,688
Vaccinations
Danville and Pittsylvania County both fall under the state’s average for vaccinations. In Virginia, 45% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot.
In Danville, about 39% have gotten one shot of protection from the virus. Only 35% of Pittsylvania County residents have received one dose.
Both localities have fewer than 29% of residents fully vaccinated compared to 32% throughout the state.
The flow of vaccines into the arms of residents is slowing across the region and Virginia. Wednesday marked the last day of a state-run vaccination clinic at the former J.C. Penney department store at Danville Mall.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management opened that clinic March 15 with a lofty goal to give 3,000 shots per day, but demand never reached that level.
On Wednesday, the city of Danville listed available appointments at a Gretna clinic for Thursday, then another clinic planned at Danville’s Community Market on Friday.