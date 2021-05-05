WATCH NOW: Even as COVID-19 cases drop, two more deaths recorded in Danville, Pittsylvania County

For the first time in two weeks — and amid steadily declining COVID-19 cases — the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has recorded two more fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

The new deaths appeared in a Wednesday morning update from the Virginia Department of Health based on figures received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, but they likely occurred weeks earlier. The health department does not list a death in a COVID-19 database until it can confirm the virus was a factor, so officials must wait for the death certificate to arrive.

The latest deaths were a man and woman: One person was in his or her 60s, and the other was in his or her 70s. One lived in Danville, the other in Pittsylvania County.

Few details beyond basic demographic data are ever made public when someone dies of COVID-19. The health department also never comments on deaths.

A total of 214 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents have been added to the death logs since the first fatality was recorded March 25, 2020.

The two new deaths come as COVID-19 infections have reached the lowest level since early July. The health district is averaging about nine new cases a day. Across the state, the 7-day rolling average is down to 912.

