WATCH NOW: Feeding Southwest Virginia organizes pop-up food distribution event in Danville

The Salem-based food bank Feeding Southwest Virginia partnered with various Dan River Region organizations to provide boxes of food and produce to about 360 families on Friday at Danville Community College.

For two hours on Friday, dozens of cars wove through a DCC parking lot to receive bags of produce — such as apples, oranges, potatoes, carrots and cabbage — and boxes of food that can easily be stored on shelves for a while — like canned goods, pasta and cereal.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re trying to direct our resources toward areas that have a higher projected food insecurity need based on COVID,” said Feeding Southwest Virginia CEO Pamela Irvine.

Helping distribute the food were volunteers and personnel from DCC, the food bank, the Danville Police Department, Haven of the Dan River Region, Danville’s Department of Community Development and Piedmont Access To Health Services.

Food was distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All Virginia residents were eligible to receive the food. There were no ID or income requirements.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.