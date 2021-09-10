WATCH NOW: Fellow workers mourn loss of Danville police officer Bonnie Jones

Danville police officer Bonnie Jones, who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for about a month, died Wednesday.

Jones's partner with the Danville Police Department — as well as supervisors — recalled Jones as a knowledgeable officer who was calm, well-liked at the department and respected on the street.

"She was very fair," said officer Kris Hardin, who worked alongside Jones for 13 years. "She taught me a lot of things. To be fair, that's how you get respected on the street."

A nearly 17-year member of the department, Jones had been with the force since November 2004.

Jones, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29, was on a ventilator and had been in the hospital since early August.

Her supervisor, Lt. Eric Ellis, said, "She was very knowledgeable about all situations."

Ellis called her a "great employee" who loved her family and always kept her cool on the job.

"She had a very calm demeanor," Ellis said.

Doctors had said the chances of survival for the 46-year-old were zero without advanced treatment at another hospital that has special equipment, her mother Sandra Irvin said during an interview last month.