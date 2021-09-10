WATCH NOW: Fellow workers mourn loss of Danville police officer Bonnie Jones

Danville police officer Bonnie Jones, who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for about a month, died Wednesday.
Jones's partner with the Danville Police Department — as well as supervisors — recalled Jones as a knowledgeable officer who was calm, well-liked at the department and respected on the street.
"She was very fair," said officer Kris Hardin, who worked alongside Jones for 13 years. "She taught me a lot of things. To be fair, that's how you get respected on the street."
A nearly 17-year member of the department, Jones had been with the force since November 2004.
Jones, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29, was on a ventilator and had been in the hospital since early August.
Her supervisor, Lt. Eric Ellis, said, "She was very knowledgeable about all situations."
Ellis called her a "great employee" who loved her family and always kept her cool on the job.
"She had a very calm demeanor," Ellis said.
Doctors had said the chances of survival for the 46-year-old were zero without advanced treatment at another hospital that has special equipment, her mother Sandra Irvin said during an interview last month.
Irvin said that Jones needed to be connected to an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine, which would have given her a 10% chance of survival.
The machine works to allow the blood to bypass the heart and lungs, allowing the organs to rest and heal, according to the Mayo Clinic website.
Not all hospitals have such equipment, Irvin said. Jones had been rejected more than a dozen hospitals for the treatment, she said.
A prayer event was held for Jones Aug. 17 in front of the James F. Ingram Justice Center.
Calling her daughter “a sweet soul,” Irvin said last month that Jones loved her job, enjoyed camping at the beach and had a soft spot for animals. She had a 14-year-old Chihuahua, Taz, that she picked up from the pound when the dog was a puppy.
Jones grew up in Brosville and graduated from Tunstall High School.
She took her job seriously, said Deputy Police Chief Dean Hairston.
"She was pleasant to work with," Hairston said. "She was very focused, conscientious. She wasn't one you'd find goofing off or wasting time."
About two years ago, Jones began taking better care of her health after finding out she had diabetes, Hairston recalled.
"She was more health conscious," he said.
As seriously as she took her job, Jones had her lighter side, Hardin recalled. It was needed to help take the edge off of tough work.
"We did stuff with humor to take the stress off some of the calls," Hardin said.
Jones and Hardin found the funny side of bad situations, such as taking a word that was mispronounced — or made up — by a suspect and humorously incorporating it into their own vocabulary, Hardin said.
"A suspect would misuse a word and we'd run with it," she said.
The duo formed a strong bond and hung out together outside of work, attending concerts and other events. Jones would also hold parties and cookouts at her house for co-workers, Hardin said.
"We got to know each other so well," she said.
Colleagues called Jones and Hardin "Lucy and Ethel," from the television show "I Love Lucy."
"She was Lucy, I was Ethel," Hardin said.
Jones was also very handy, Hardin added. "She could build anything," she said, adding that they talked on the phone almost every day.
When the police department had patrol platoons, Maj. Chris Wiles was a platoon captain where Jones worked.
"She had a very personable way about about her," Wiles said. "She was very friendly."
Jones had a caring personality, he said.
"She had that compassion and desire to serve the community," Wiles said.
Experiencing tense and sometimes life-threatening situations together, law enforcement officers form strong connections, he pointed out.
"That creates tight bonds with co-workers," Wiles said. "When you lose an officer, it's like losing a family member."