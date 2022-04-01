 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Watch now: Fire breaks out at Danville's Ballou Park Shopping Center

  • Updated
  • 0

Smoke billowed from a store Friday evening as fire crews battled a blaze at Ballou Park Shopping Center in Danville.

Heavy, black smoke was coming from the front Roses Express, a store located at near the back of the shopping center.

Fire

The Danville Fire Department battles a blaze at Roses Express on Friday evening in Ballou Park Shopping Center

Numerous engines from the Danville Fire Department — including a ladder truck extended to the roofline — was on scene at about 6 p.m. Members of the Danville Police Department also were there blocking the entrances to the busy center.

Smoke also appeared to be coming from the roof of Roses.

The commotion drew many onlookers, some with cellphones out capturing the situation as it unfolded. 

No official details were immediately available.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Zelenskyy accuses two top security officials of being 'traitors,' strips them of titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert