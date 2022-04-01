Watch now: Fire breaks out at Danville's Ballou Park Shopping Center

Smoke billowed from a store Friday evening as fire crews battled a blaze at Ballou Park Shopping Center in Danville.

Heavy, black smoke was coming from the front Roses Express, a store located at near the back of the shopping center.

Numerous engines from the Danville Fire Department — including a ladder truck extended to the roofline — was on scene at about 6 p.m. Members of the Danville Police Department also were there blocking the entrances to the busy center.

Smoke also appeared to be coming from the roof of Roses.

The commotion drew many onlookers, some with cellphones out capturing the situation as it unfolded.

No official details were immediately available.

