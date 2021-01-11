WATCH NOW: Fire damages Budget Inn in Danville; occupants being helped by American Red Cross

A Monday morning fire damaged the Budget Inn on Piney Forest Road in Danville.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 9 a.m. Monday of a burning room at motel.

Crews arrived on the scene to find visibly heavy smoke. Danville Fire Marshal Richard Guill said that while the fire is believed to have originated in Room 110, it was able to spread in both directions — to other rooms and near the motel’s main office—via a common attic, meaning an attic space with no dividers between the units.

“Once the fire got into the attic it traveled the whole length of the building,” Guill said. “It got into the attic and traveled in both directions across the top.”

Guill said “quite a few people” had to be evacuated from the building, but many of the guests alerted others of the fire before the fire department arrived.

“They had already gotten out before we got here,” Guill said. “Some people in the motel, they started banging on doors and getting them out.”

As fire crews worked to extinguish the flames, traffic was diverted away from the area. Vehicles were rerouted starting at Arnett Boulevard to the south and near the entrance to the Nordan Shopping Center to the north.