WATCH NOW: Fire damages Budget Inn in Danville

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, the Danville Fire Department learned of a fire in one of the front rooms at the Budget Inn, located at 1228 Piney Forest Road.

Crews arrived on scene to find visibly heavy smoke.

Danville Fire Marshal Richard Guill said while the fire is believed to have originated in Room 110, it was able to spread in both directions — to other rooms and near the motel’s main office — via a common attic, meaning an attic space with no dividers between the units.

Motel guests were evacuated quickly, prior to fire crews arriving, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.