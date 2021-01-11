 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Fire damages Budget Inn in Danville
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

WATCH NOW: Fire damages Budget Inn in Danville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, the Danville Fire Department learned of a fire in one of the front rooms at the Budget Inn, located at 1228 Piney Forest Road.

Crews arrived on scene to find visibly heavy smoke.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Danville Fire Marshal Richard Guill said while the fire is believed to have originated in Room 110, it was able to spread in both directions — to other rooms and near the motel’s main office — via a common attic, meaning an attic space with no dividers between the units.

Motel guests were evacuated quickly, prior to fire crews arriving, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert