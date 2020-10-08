WATCH NOW: Fire destroys home on Church Avenue in Danville early Thursday morning

It was after 3 a.m. Thursday when a man knocked on Shannon Hudson's door.
Hudson, who lives on Church Avenue just off U.S. 58, had been dead asleep.
"He said, 'ma'am, your neighbor's house is on fire,'" she said during an interview in her front yard Thursday morning.
When she took a look at the house next door, she spotted an inferno. She wanted to make sure her neighbor was OK.
"I walked out on the porch," she said. "It was just blazing."
Hudson, who heard the fire before she saw it, could see embers flying through the air.
"The whole back of the house was completely engulfed," she said.
The Danville Fire Department arrived at the scene at about 3:25 a.m. to find a one-story brick home with heavy fire coming through the roof, according to a news release from Battalion Chief Brian K. Alderson.
Firefighters had to attack the blaze from the outside because of heavy fire inside, according to the news release. They brought it under control in about 45 minutes.
After checking the floors inside the home, personnel determined it was not safe to enter it.
The house's resident and his dog were not at home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.
At around 10 a.m. Thursday, a couple of firefighters shoveled what appeared to be charred debris behind the porch of the home.
Front windows were gone and shingles were curled and scattered on the roof. Piles of burned debris covered the porch.
"It's a total loss," said Battalion Chief Dean Fowler.
Assistant Fire Marshal Richie Guill was getting ready to begin digging through the scene to find out the cause. However, the unstable floor will be a hindrance, he said.
"We're limited as to what we can do," Guill said at the scene.
The investigation will take time, he said.
"It'll be a few days," Guill said.
As for Hudson, she was just glad no one was hurt.
"Thank God he wasn't home," she said.
