WATCH NOW: Fire destroys home on Church Avenue in Danville early Thursday morning

It was after 3 a.m. Thursday when a man knocked on Shannon Hudson's door.

Hudson, who lives on Church Avenue just off U.S. 58, had been dead asleep.

"He said, 'ma'am, your neighbor's house is on fire,'" she said during an interview in her front yard Thursday morning.

When she took a look at the house next door, she spotted an inferno. She wanted to make sure her neighbor was OK.

"I walked out on the porch," she said. "It was just blazing."

Hudson, who heard the fire before she saw it, could see embers flying through the air.

"The whole back of the house was completely engulfed," she said.

The Danville Fire Department arrived at the scene at about 3:25 a.m. to find a one-story brick home with heavy fire coming through the roof, according to a news release from Battalion Chief Brian K. Alderson.

Firefighters had to attack the blaze from the outside because of heavy fire inside, according to the news release. They brought it under control in about 45 minutes.

After checking the floors inside the home, personnel determined it was not safe to enter it.