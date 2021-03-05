WATCH NOW: Fire forces evacuation at Heritage Towers Apartments in Danville; one injured

A fire at Heritage Towers Apartments on South Ridge Street injured a person and forced the evacuation of residents there Friday afternoon.

Displaced residents were taken by Danville City Transit buses across the street to Galileo Magnet High School.

One person who was injured had to be transported to Sovah Health-Danville. That person’s condition was unknown, said Danville Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Jefferson.

“The fire was confined to the apartment,” Jefferson said.

Heritage Towers Apartments is a senior living complex at 231 S. Ridge St.

The fire department, Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville Police Department responded to the incident.

South Ridge Street at Patton and Loyal streets was closed to traffic during the fire.

At the scene, a person could be seen being put on a gurney, wrapped in a white sheet and taken to an ambulance. Another resident, a woman, sat in a wheelchair outside a door to the complex, wrapped in a sheet and accompanied by either an EMT or firefighter.

About 20-25 people were gathered in the parking lot at Heritage Towers, waiting for city buses to take them across the street to Galileo.