WATCH NOW: Flames damage Averett office building; officials say it was intentionally set

A fire that damaged an Averett University office building early Tuesday morning was intentionally set, officials believe.
The building at 119 Robertson Ave. off West Main Street was a house that was converted into use for Averett's facility services office.
"We're just grateful that everyone is OK," Averett spokesperson Cassie Jones told the Danville Register & Bee in front of the charred building Tuesday morning.
Five people work in the building that houses offices for the school's grounds and maintenance supervisors, Jones said.
The Danville Fire Department responded to the fire at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday and found a one-story building with fire showing at the front door, the department reported.
Firefighters knocked down the blaze quickly, cutting through the siding to extinguish any remaining fire, battalion chief Brian K. Alderson stated in a news release. They found light smoke inside the first floor and basement.
The fire damaged the outside of the building but did not reach the interior, Alderson reported.
Three engines, a ladder truck, a safety officer, a fire marshal and a battalion chief responded to the fire. Sixteen personnel were on scene.
Crews were on scene for 90 minutes.
Danville Utilities, the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department, and Averett security and maintenance personnel provided help, Alderson reported.
The fire was intentionally set and the Danville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.
The Danville Police Department is investigating to determine whether the fire is connected to other recent incidents in the area including graffiti and damage to vehicles, said Danville Police Lt. Richard Chivvis.
"We don't have any reason to think they're related," Jones said. "But we don't know, either."
Due to the holiday break, there are no Averett students currently on campus — except for about 60 student athletes who have returned, Jones said.
The campus is closed for the holidays until Monday, Jones said.