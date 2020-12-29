WATCH NOW: Flames damage Averett office building; officials say it was intentionally set

A fire that damaged an Averett University office building early Tuesday morning was intentionally set, officials believe.

The building at 119 Robertson Ave. off West Main Street was a house that was converted into use for Averett's facility services office.

"We're just grateful that everyone is OK," Averett spokesperson Cassie Jones told the Danville Register & Bee in front of the charred building Tuesday morning.

Five people work in the building that houses offices for the school's grounds and maintenance supervisors, Jones said.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the fire at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday and found a one-story building with fire showing at the front door, the department reported.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze quickly, cutting through the siding to extinguish any remaining fire, battalion chief Brian K. Alderson stated in a news release. They found light smoke inside the first floor and basement.

The fire damaged the outside of the building but did not reach the interior, Alderson reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three engines, a ladder truck, a safety officer, a fire marshal and a battalion chief responded to the fire. Sixteen personnel were on scene.