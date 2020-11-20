WATCH NOW: Flooding washes out part of newly installed asphalt section of Riverwalk Trail near River Street

Like giant puzzle pieces lifted up out of their blanks, large sections of asphalt that previously made up the section of the Riverwalk Trail near River Street in Danville were strewn aside following last week’s flooding.

Most, if not all, of the Riverwalk Trail is covered by water whenever the Dan River reaches a certain height, but the most problematic portion once the flooding recedes has long been the stretch along River Street in between the Norfolk Southern bridge and extending to Fall Creek.

After the Dan River crested at more than 26 feet last week, that area was again the primary focus for Danville Public Works in the effort to clean and reopen the trail.

That stretch was purposefully rerouted away from the river and closer to the street this year so that it would be safer in the event of more flooding. While most of the asphalt trail seemed unaffected, there were several hundred feet of the trail that had been lifted up by the water and displaced several paces away from where it should be.

Near the bank of Fall Creek sit several small- and medium-sized pieces of asphalt, along with a few giant slabs that don’t line up anymore with the section of the trail that remained intact.