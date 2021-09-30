WATCH NOW: Flu a growing concern with COVID-19 hospitalizations still high in Southside

With a sustained high level of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, local health leaders are worried about a double-whammy situtation with the upcoming flu season.
As of Wednesday, Sovah Health was treating about 45 people who had tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus across both campuses in Danville and Martinsville. That's only a slight drop from the 49 patients about two weeks ago.
"This year since there has been less masking and more unmasking we will likely see more flu cases," said Dr. Lanchi Duong, a hospitalist at Sovah Health-Danville. Duong, who has been on the front lines of COVID-19 at the hospital, appeared with Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health, in a Wednesday video.
Flu cases were at record lows last year mostly because of uniform face coverings and fewer large gatherings.
The continued push to get more COVID-19 vaccines in arms of local residents is now joined with a twin urge for people to roll up their sleeves for the flu inoculation this season.
Even before the pandemic, flu also took many lives, Gunn-Nolan said. She also noted a vaccine won't completely prevent someone from catching the flu, but it will decrease the risk associated with infection. That's the same with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Of the current 45 patients being treated at Sovah Health, 97% are unvaccinated.
Sovah Health-Danville CEO Alan Larson told Danville City Council last week that only a very small percentage of people hospitalized for COVID-19 have been vaccinated. But the vaccines work as designed and those patients never have to be sent to the ICU. Instead, they are treated and discharged, he explained.
Larson, also the market president for the Sovah Health umbrella that includes the Martinsville hospital, addressed leaders to first update the city on what he called a “challenging year,” but then to drill down on the country-wide problems being felt at a local level, especially a staffing shortage.
"We continue to address the issues in regards to staffing, resources, concerns that continue to occur as we on-go this battle," Gunn-Nolan explained in Wednesday's video.
"I can't stress enough the need for vaccination," she said "but I also can't stress the need to make sure you are getting your emergency service care within an emergency room."
At the same time, for non-emergency situations she suggests people to visit urgent care centers or their local primary care doctor. This will keep the already stretched staff available "so we can preserve those emergency resources for those who need it," Gunn-Nolan said.
Since Sovah Health is not a COVID-19 testing site, she advised people to go to a local pharmacy or doctor's office to be tested for the virus.
A final misconception Gunn-Nolan wanted to clear up concerns people previously infected with COVID-19 thinking they don't need the vaccine. She said studies have shown the immune effects of COVID-19 doesn't necessarily last.
"Our goal here is to decrease the number of people's lives that get taken," she said.