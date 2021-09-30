WATCH NOW: Flu a growing concern with COVID-19 hospitalizations still high in Southside

Sovah Health-Danville CEO Alan Larson told Danville City Council last week that only a very small percentage of people hospitalized for COVID-19 have been vaccinated. But the vaccines work as designed and those patients never have to be sent to the ICU. Instead, they are treated and discharged, he explained.

Larson, also the market president for the Sovah Health umbrella that includes the Martinsville hospital, addressed leaders to first update the city on what he called a “challenging year,” but then to drill down on the country-wide problems being felt at a local level, especially a staffing shortage.

"We continue to address the issues in regards to staffing, resources, concerns that continue to occur as we on-go this battle," Gunn-Nolan explained in Wednesday's video.

"I can't stress enough the need for vaccination," she said "but I also can't stress the need to make sure you are getting your emergency service care within an emergency room."

At the same time, for non-emergency situations she suggests people to visit urgent care centers or their local primary care doctor. This will keep the already stretched staff available "so we can preserve those emergency resources for those who need it," Gunn-Nolan said.